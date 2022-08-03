Man with Arkansas ties faces first-degree murder charge in Oklahoma in death of wife

A man with De Queen ties has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Melissa Hughes Mussett.

Melissa Mussett was found dead June 30 in a tent in Broken Bow, Okla.

Brian Mussett, 43, is listed as homeless on a police affidavit but reportedly has ties to De Queen and Idabel, Okla. He will have a preliminary hearing Aug. 11, according to Oklahoma court records. He was arrested about a week ago on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation on a previous assault charge.

Brian Mussett is being held in the McCurtain County jail in Oklahoma with bail set at $2 million, according to court records.

A cause of death for Melissa Mussett has not been released by law enforcement.