More U.S. sanctions target Russian oligarchs, business

WASHINGTON -- The State Department on Tuesday announced a major new round of sanctions on dozens of Russian companies and individuals to further punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, including oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin and technology institutions with ties to Russia's military.

"As Ukrainians continue to valiantly defend their homeland in the face of President Putin's brutal war, Russia's elite are running massive revenue-generating companies and funding their own opulent lifestyles outside of Russia," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the measures.

Many of the new targets on the new State Department list, or on a list also announced Tuesday by the Treasury Department, were already under sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain. One is Alina Kabaeva -- a former Olympic gymnast and member of the Russian Duma long believed to be Putin's romantic partner.

The move blocks Kabaeva from access to any assets in the United States or from conducting transactions with Americans, and it denies her a visa to enter the United States.

Other new targets include several billionaires: Dmitry Pumpyanskiy, chairman of a Russian steel manufacturer; Andrey Melnichenko, founder of fertilizer and coal companies; and Alexander Ponomarenko, a businessman who has "close ties to other oligarchs and the construction of Vladimir Putin's seaside palace," Blinken said.

Also covered under the new measures are two dozen of Russia's "most important defense-related research and development institutions, semiconductor producers, and advanced computing and electronics entities," Blinken said. They include the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, which has developed drones and other devices for Russia's military.

Putin has "repeatedly underscored his concerns about Russia's access to microelectronics," a State Department fact sheet said, asserting that the new measures would deal a fresh blow to Russia's war machine.

Daniel Fried, a former coordinator for U.S. sanctions policy in the Obama administration, called the new measures "a solid piece of work," saying that the actions against high-tech entities were especially significant.

Fried urged the Biden administration to redouble its efforts to impose a more consequential global cap on the purchase price of Russian oil, which could deprive the Kremlin of billions of dollars in revenue.

"They need to deliver -- it's been a month," he said. "They need something effective to eat into Putin's income. This package is good, but the need requires even more."

Also on the new U.S. list is the Joint Stock Company State Transportation Leasing Co., a state-owned enterprise that the State Department identified as Russia's largest transportation leasing company, and four of its subsidiaries.

The State Department will impose visa restrictions on another 893 Russian government officials, for hostile actions toward Ukraine, along with 31 foreign government officials who have supported Russia's claims to Ukrainian territory, Blinken said.

Blinken said the United States was also imposing sanctions on four men and one organization for "illegitimately operating in Ukraine's territory in collaboration with Russia." One of the four is Kostyantyn Ivashchenko, whom U.S. officials called "the illegitimate mayor of Russia-controlled Mariupol."

The organization singled out by U.S. officials is the Salvation Committee for Peace and Order, which the State Department said was established in Ukraine's Kherson region to support Moscow's efforts to seize control there.

Among the Treasury Department's sanctions targets are three "Kremlin-connected elites." They include Andrey Guryev, "a known close associate" of Putin who owns Witanhurst, a 25-bedroom mansion and grounds said to be the second-biggest residential property in London, the department said in a news release.

The Treasury Department also placed sanctions on Guryev's yacht, the Alfa Nero, which he reportedly purchased for $120 million in 2014. The department said the yacht had shut off its location-tracking system.

AZOV PRISONERS

Meanwhile, Russia's Supreme Court declared Ukraine's Azov Regiment a terrorist organization Tuesday -- a move that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol's shattered steel plant.

Russia and its separatist allies are holding an estimated 1,000 Azov soldiers prisoner, many of them since their surrender at the steelworks in mid-May. Russian authorities have opened criminal cases against them, accusing them of killing civilians. The addition of terrorism charges could mean fewer rights and longer prison sentences.

A terrorist organization leader could receive 15 to 20 years, and group members could get five to 10, according to Russian state media.

In testimony journalists were allowed to view, witnesses appearing before the Supreme Court supported the proposed terrorism designation, but most of the proceedings were held behind closed doors, so it was not known if any opponents testified.

"I can testify myself that Ukrainian snipers -- Azov snipers -- really shot civilians trying to escape the city" of Mariupol, Marina Akhmedova of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights testified.

In a statement, the Azov Regiment dismissed the ruling, accusing the Kremlin of "looking for new excuses and explanations for its war crimes." It urged the U.S. and other countries to declare Russia a terrorist state.

The Azov soldiers played a key part in the defense of Mariupol, holding out for weeks at the southern port city's steel mill despite punishing attacks from Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed them and the other defenders as heroes.

The regiment, a unit within Ukraine's National Guard, grew out of a group called the Azov Battalion, formed in 2014 as one of many volunteer brigades created to fight Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The battalion drew its initial fighters from far-right circles.

While its current members reject accusations of extremism, the Kremlin has seized on the regiment's right-wing origins to cast Russia's invasion as a battle against Nazi influence in Ukraine. Russian state media has repeatedly shown what it claimed to be Nazi insignias, literature and tattoos associated with the regiment.

GRAIN CROSSES SAFELY

The first cargo ship loaded with grain to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded more than five months ago safely crossed the Black Sea and anchored just outside Istanbul on Tuesday en route to Lebanon, under an agreement Moscow and Kyiv signed last month to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports and ease a global food crisis.

An estimated 20 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukraine since the start of the war. The U.N.-brokered agreement to release the grain calls for the establishment of safe corridors through the mined waters outside Ukraine's ports.

The Razoni, which set sail from the port of Odesa on Monday with more than 26,000 tons of corn, was scheduled for inspection today in Istanbul by a team of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials, as part of the deal.

More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days. Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Global food prices have been soaring in a crisis blamed on the war, supply chain problems and covid-19.

While Ukraine is a major global grain supplier, the agreement may not make much of a dent in world hunger. Most of the grain stuck in Ukraine is to feed livestock, according to David Laborde, an expert at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington.

Only 6 million tons is wheat, and just half of that is for human consumption, Laborde said. Still, Zelenskyy said the resumption of grain exports will reduce Russian authorities' ability to extract concessions from the West.

"They are losing one of the opportunities to terrorize the world," he said in his nightly video address.

PRISON BLAST PROBED

The ship's departure came against a backdrop of continued fighting, especially in southern and eastern Ukraine. A Russian rocket hit an anti-aircraft missile system in the Lviv region of western Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said.

There was no immediate word on damage or casualties.

Ukrainian officials say they are struggling to establish the truth surrounding an explosion in a prison that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by the Russians following the fall of Mariupol.

Ukraine's human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, told The Associated Press he has tried to establish a direct link with his Russian counterpart in order to arrange a joint visit to the prison in Olenivka, a town in eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.

"Dialogue is when there is a conversation between two parties. At this moment, this is an official request from me, which remains unanswered," Lubinets said.

Separatist authorities and Russian officials say 53 Ukrainian POWs were killed and a further 75 were wounded Friday in the blast that ripped through a building at the prison. Both sides have blamed the other for the attack, saying it was premeditated with the aim of covering up atrocities.

Moscow opened a probe, sending a team to the site from its Investigative Committee, the country's main criminal investigation agency. The state-run RIA Novosti agency claimed that fragments of U.S.-supplied precision High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rockets were found at the site.

The Ukrainian military, however, denied conducting any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka, and it accused the Russians of attacking the prison to cover up the torture and execution of Ukrainians there.

"Based on the analysis of the photos and videos that we have access to, we can say that it was an explosion from the inside of this barrack," Lubinets said.

Ukraine has appealed to the United Nations and to the International Committee of the Red Cross for help in investigating the blast and to find out more about the condition of the injured.

Committee spokesman Oleksandr Vlasenko told the AP that the organization was currently negotiating with the Russians regarding visiting Olenivka. Staff want to see everyone held there, make sure those wounded in the blast get proper medical treatment, and look at the bodies of the dead.

Russian officials on Saturday issued a list of the Ukrainian soldiers they said had been killed or wounded in the attack, but the Ukrainians say they have been unable to verify the list while there is no access for the committee.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed his country's forces have destroyed six of the more than a dozen rocket systems that the U.S. has supplied to Ukraine. Ukraine issued no immediate comment.

The launchers have given the Ukrainians more accurate, longer-range firepower.

In other developments Tuesday, a train carrying evacuees from the embattled Donetsk region arrived in Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine, beginning what Ukrainian authorities described as a compulsory evacuation in the east. Officials expect to evacuate 200,000 to 220,000 people from the region before the fall to get them out of harm's way.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Crowley of The New York Times and by Susie Blann, Suzan Fraser, Aya Batrawy and Hanna Arhirova of The Associated Press.