• Jill Biden says she didn't doubt that she could keep teaching as first lady and overcame the skepticism that she could handle both jobs by instructing her staff to "figure it out." In an interview in the September issue of Real Simple magazine, she describes how she uses Post-it notes to manage her large family, and offers marriage advice to newlyweds hoping to celebrate 45 years of marriage as she and President Joe Biden did in June. Biden is the first first lady to continue her career outside the White House. "I think people were a little skeptical. Could I truly do it, since I was the first one to try it?" she said. "But I knew I wanted to teach." She said she told her staff, "'This is what I want to do. We have to figure it out.'" Biden continues teaching English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, which is where she taught during the eight years her husband was vice president. Her staff back then was dubious too, but she managed. "I saw it work then, and I knew we could figure out how to do it now," she said. Biden doesn't like to use "juggling" or "balancing" to describe how she handles her responsibilities. "You can't do anything in a haphazard way," she said. "You have to have purpose while you're doing it, and it has to be organized. That's the key to it." She relies on Post-its to manage her family gatherings and save herself from having to explain things over and over. She sticks instructions -- like "fill glasses with ice" or "light candles" -- to her kitchen cabinets so family members will know right away how to help. She also uses Post-it notes to communicate with the president. "If I want to get a message to Joe, I put one on his mirror," she said. "It may be a nice 'I missed you' or 'I hope you get whatever it is you're working on.'" She said it's taken a lot of work for the pair to get to 45 years. "You have to work in any relationship, but especially in marriage. It's not always 50/50," she said. "Sometimes you lean on him, sometimes he leans on you. Sometimes he's super-busy and I have to pick up a lot of it, or vice versa. "The goal is that we're not in the same place at the same time, so we can count on one another when we need to."

• British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to "injure or alarm" Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, has been charged under the Treason Act of 1842 after allegedly being caught with a crossbow on the palace grounds. Chail, from Southampton, has been charged with "discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty." He's also been charged with threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. Chail is in custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court this month.