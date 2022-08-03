New Horizons homemakers take tour

New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club members recently visited Moss Mountain Farm in Roland for the farm’s “Family Day,” according to a news release.

There were tours of the gardens, grounds and the Moss Mountain Farm home of P. Allen Smith, television host, garden designer, conservationist and lifestyle expert, according to pallensmith.com.

“Coffee, lemonade and snacks were provided before the tours began, and a tasty lunch was available from The Croissanterie Food Truck,” according to the release.

The New Horizons EHC’s July monthly meeting program “Easy Canning,” was presented by Dot Hart, president of the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council and member of New Horizons.

Hart shared a microwave bread-and-butter pickle recipe and everything needed for attendees to make a small jar of pickles to take home.

“It was a quick and easy recipe that was really tasty,” according to the release.

On July 18, New Horizons invited Calvin Thomas to give a class on how to make screen-printed Christmas T-shirts.

“It was a Christmas in July celebration with delicious food and drinks and Christmas decorations. Everyone attending brought a T-shirt of their choice to make a Christmas shirt,” according to the release.

If people are interested in future outings, recipes or classes, they should call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033. Information about the New Horizons EHC and other county clubs or activities can be found on the county website at www.uada.edu or its Facebook page.



