New jail on track for January opening in Ashdown

ASHDOWN — The new Little River County jail is expected to be up and running by the beginning of the year.

“Some things are behind schedule, but other things are ahead of schedule. They are supposed to give us the keys on Dec. 23 and then we will probably move in the first week of January,” said Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven.

Construction on the $8 million detention center originally was expected to be complete in spring 2022 but was delayed by supply chain issues and wet weather.

Little River County voters approved a bond in September 2019 to finance the new building, a three-eighths cent sales tax to help pay for it and a quarter-cent tax for maintenance and operation. The measures went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The Southbuild Team, which includes Spirit Architecture Group and Smith-Doyle Contractors, is building the detention center. The Tennessee-based team has worked on a number of correctional centers in several states, including Arkansas.

The current jail, located downtown next to the Little River County Courthouse, holds a maximum of 24 inmates. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office often houses inmates in other county jails, which leads to higher costs in housing and transportation as well as lower felony bonds.

The new lockup can house between 60 and 80 inmates.



