ABC Fitness Solutions of North Little Rock announced Tuesday it will expand its global reach with the acquisition of Glofox, an Ireland-based gym management software provider that supports boutique gyms and studios.

Glofox, which provides software services in 80 countries, enhances ABC's ability to serve fitness organizations of all sizes anywhere in the world, the company said, adding that the transaction is expected to close later this year.

"Its range of solutions, focus on the boutique gym and studio sector and impressive international reach are compelling and will help cement ABC's position as a truly global solution provider within the fitness industry," said Bill Davis, ABC's chief executive officer.

The announcement follows three other recent acquisitions that strengthened ABC's club management software solutions business.

ABC provides service to more than 20,000 fitness clubs in 75 countries.

-- Andrew Moreau

Mexico's programs and subsidies to tame inflation will cost the country almost $28 billion this year as the government tries to cap inflation that has spiked to the highest in over 21 years.

Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said Tuesday that the wide-ranging government programs used to contain price gains include gasoline and residential electricity subsidies for a total of $24 billion on top of fertilizer handouts, measures to guarantee food supply and freezing highway tolls.

Without the subsidies and handouts, inflation in Mexico would be 2.6 percentage points higher than the current rate of about 8%, he said at a news briefing in Mexico City.

The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which had refused to implement stimulus measures earlier in the pandemic, has in recent months announced price caps and handouts as inflation reaches the highest since 2001, hurting poor Mexicans.

The cornerstone of that strategy has been energy subsidies and a deal with leading companies to temporarily cap prices on 24 food and other basic products announced in May. The gasoline subsidies are financed by higher revenue from crude oil exports, the government has said.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 787.58, down 5.93.

"U.S equities closed slightly lower on Tuesday as an economic release showed a slight miss on June job openings, yet still above new hires," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.