NWA NATURALS: Naturals out-homer Tulsa in 9-5 win in homestand opener

SPRINGDALE -- John Rave's three-run homer snapped a tie and powered Northwest Arkansas to a 9-5 victory over Tulsa on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

It was the opener of a six-game homestand for the Naturals (41-55) and a day for homers. The teams gave the announced crowd of 2,409 a slugging show, clearing the fences a combined four times, twice each.

But Rave's round-tripper to left-center reigned supreme. With the score knotted at 5-all in the bottom of the seventh inning, the center fielder went deep for the 11th time this season, scoring Tyler Gentry and Robbie Glendinning for an 8-5 Northwest Arkansas edge.

The Naturals, who added an insurance run in the eighth, finished with 13 hits.

Christian Chamberlain (2-0) got the win in relief of starter Dante Biasi. Yefri Del Rosario recorded his fourth save.

Despite committing three errors, the Drillers (53-42) had their chances. Tulsa designated hitter Ryan Ward's 25th homer, a two-run blast, forged a 5-all tie in the seventh.

Down 3-2, the Naturals moved ahead 5-3 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Gentry's RBI double and a pair of Tulsa errors paved the way.

Jake Means' two-run shot, his eighth homer of the season, scored Tyler Cropley and put the Naturals up 2-1 in the third.

The Drillers tied it at 2-all in the fourth, then grabbed a 3-2 lead on Andy Pages' 18th homer of the year in the fifth.

Today’s Game

Tulsa at NW Arkansas Naturals

When: 7:05 p.m.

Where: Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air: www.milb.com

Pitchers: NWA — LHP T.J. Sikkema (Double A debut). Tulsa — TBD

This week’s promotions

TODAY Barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. … Fans can play baseball bingo and win prizes.



