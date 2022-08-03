100 years ago

Aug. 3, 1922

EL DORADO -- Petitions asking for modified Sunday laws, on exhibit at several drug stores and other business places in the city, are being signed by many voters. ... The City Council will meet tomorrow night, when the petition, which asks that drug stores, meat markets, cold drink stands, gasoline filling stations and tire repair stations be allowed to remain open on Sunday, will be presented. It is expected that the council will grant the petition. Authorities have already classed ice houses, meat markets and cafes as necessities. This action followed strenuous objection to too strict enforcement of the closing laws which were responsible for the arrest if four leading druggists here Sunday.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1972

• The Quapaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has purchased 2,100 acres near Damascus (Van Buren County) as the site for a Scout reservation to replace Camp Quapaw. The Council started a fundraising drive in January to raise $1.5 million for construction of two camps on the site to accommodate a predicted 20,000 Scouts in 1976. Council officials said that Camp Quapaw, built nearly 50 years ago to accommodate a "handful" of boys, has become too small for the current total of 14,000 Scouts in the 17 counties of the Council. Glenn Smith, a spokesman for the Council, said $1,098,000 had been raised, but there were no immediate plans to start construction.

25 years ago

Aug. 3, 1997

• Cheyne Kehoe, 21, was brought from Washington state to Arkansas by U.S. marshals Thursday night for questioning, said Bill Buford, the agent in charge of Little Rock's office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. While Buford would not say what Kehoe was being questioned about, other law enforcement sources said Friday night that the Colville, Wash., man was being questioned about his older brother's role in the 1996 murder of an Arkansas family. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has previously reported that Cheyne Kehoe implicated his older brother in the murders of the Bill Mueller, 53, his wife, Nancy, 28, and her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Powell. ... Cheyne Kehoe's trip south -- brought on by a request from the U.S. attorney's office in Little Rock -- was such a secret that even his jailers in Spokane County, Wash., didn't know where he was going, a Spokane County sheriff's office spokesman said Friday night. Kehoe and his brother Chevie Kehoe, 24, face a 16-count indictment for allegedly shooting at police officers in Wilmington, Ohio in February. The incident, when officers were fired at during a traffic stop, was videotaped by a camera in one of the officer's cars and was broadcast on national television. The attack sparked a nationwide manhunt for the two men.

10 years ago

Aug. 3, 2012

• Don't consider the results of the May 22 primary when deciding if state Senate district boundaries were drawn to disenfranchise black voters, the attorney general urged Thursday. A three-judge panel is deliberating whether the boundaries of Senate District 24 in eastern Arkansas keep black voters from having an equal chance to elect whom they want. The four-day trial ended May 10. There is no timeline for when the court must make a decision. The case is Future Mae Jeffers v. Mike Beebe. Gov. Mike Beebe, Attorney General Dustin McDaniel and Secretary of State Mark Martin are defendants. ... The lawsuit contends that Senate district lines, specifically the boundaries of District 24, violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1973 as well as the 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which were ratified after the Civil War to protect blacks' civil rights.