Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle across from Oaklawn in Hot Springs, police say

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday afternoon in the 2700 block of Central Avenue, across from Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, has been identified as a 64-year-old Hot Springs man.

According to a preliminary report from the Hot Springs Police Department, Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the sidewalk as a tractor-trailer turned south from a parking lot onto Central Avenue, near Oaklawn Avenue, shortly after 1 p.m.

The truck’s front bumper “made contact” with Thompson as it entered the roadway, fatally injuring the man, the report states.

Police described conditions as cloudy and dry at the time Thompson was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Garland County Coroner Stuart Smedley.

“No charges have been filed at this time, pending further investigation,” Hot Springs police spokesperson officer Omar Cervantes said Wednesday morning.

Cervantes said anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Detective Philip De Foor at (501) 321-6789, ext. 6767.