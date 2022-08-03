Pine Bluff police identify suspects in July fire-homicide

Pine Bluff police said Wednesday evening that they've identified two suspects in a July 26 fire in which a body was discovered shot and burned, and that one of those suspects has turned himself in to police.

James Dixson and Kevin McKinney, both 42, are accused of capital murder, arson, abuse of a corpse and possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to Pine Bluff Police Department Lt. David DeFoor.

McKinney turned himself in on Wednesday night after he was identified as a suspect, DeFoor said.

Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential fire at 2307 W. 11th Ave., about 1 1/2 miles southwest of Lake Saracen, shortly after 5 p.m. July 26, and they discovered a body while extinguishing the blaze.

At the time, DeFoor said, officials did not know the cause of the fire or the death, and the body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

Three days later, a Crime Lab doctor notified detectives that the cause of death was gunshot wounds, and the death was declared a homicide. Authorities still have not positively identified the body.

Anyone with information about Dixson’s whereabouts is asked to call Pine Bluff police at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300. A detective tip line is also available at (870) 730-2106.

Public asked to be vigilant of break-ins

In a separate announcement, Pine Bluff police have asked the public to be aware of breaking or entering of vehicles, saying the break-ins involve a small group of juveniles or young men.

Police sent photographs to local media, and video of an incident is posted on the “Pine Bluff PBPD” Facebook page.

“These males have been primarily entering unlocked vehicles at night, and some of them have been obviously armed with firearms,” DeFoor said.

Police offer tips and requests regarding breaking and entering acts:

* If you observe a suspect trying to get into a car, call 911 immediately. Do not approach them, as they may be armed.

* Remember to always lock car doors, regardless where it’s parked.

* Always remove all valuables — especially firearms — from vehicles when parking overnight.

* Do not leave a vehicle running when you are away from it.

* “If you see something, say something.” Anonymous tips can be left on the detective tip line.

Anyone with information on the identity of anyone pictured breaking or entering into a vehicle is asked to call the detective office, dispatch center or tip line.

This story has been updated with McKinney turning himself in. It was originally published at 6:28 p.m.