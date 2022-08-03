Police investigating after woman killed in pedestrian hit-and-run in west Little Rock

A woman was killed Monday in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Financial Center Parkway, according to a news release from the city of Little Rock.

Little Rock police were dispatched at around 10:30 p.m. to a pedestrian-involved traffic accident at 11301 Financial Center Parkway. Officers found a woman lying in a westbound lane with multiple injuries when they arrived. Medical personnel were requested and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Investigators determined the victim was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, police said. The woman also was struck by a second vehicle that attempted to avoid her as she was lying on the road.

The woman's name has not been released becayse if the ongoing investigation. No citations have been issued.