Police: Man, 55, dies after being hit by vehicle in Little Rock

A Little Rock man died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night, police said.

Aric Turner, 55, was struck around 8:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Geyer Springs Road, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said preliminary information indicated that Turner was standing still in the road when a driver traveling north hit him.

According to the release, the driver cooperated with officers and provided a urine sample per state law.

No citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is at least the second pedestrian fatality in Little Rock this week.

A woman was killed Monday night after being hit by a car that left the scene, police said in a news release on Tuesday.