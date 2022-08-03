PREP FOOTBALL: More than 100 players, coaches take part in annual River Valley Media Day event in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- The photography flashes were bright Tuesday at the third annual River Valley/Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette football media day at Hunt's Park, but the talent from area teams shined just as bright.

It was a busy day for area teams talking football, getting photos taken and of course the most important topic of the day: where the team would eat for lunch with coaches buying.

River Valley prep football players from Fort Smith Northside, Mountainburg, Van Buren, Johnson County Westside, Clarksville, Ozark, Fort Smith Southside, Alma, Charleston, Cedarville, Greenwood, Subiaco Academy, Lamar, Lavaca, Mansfield, Waldron, Paris and Hackett all appeared.

In all, more than 100 athletes and coaches were in attendance ahead of the special section of the Prep Rally preseason tabloid that will be published in the Sunday, Aug. 21 print and replica edition. One of the main topics on the day is how much talent area teams have been able to put together entering the season.

Northside senior cornerback R.J. Lester, considered a top 10 senior in the state, doesn't need a reminder about the talent level of teams in the River Valley. He goes against a pair of top wide receivers in practice with teammates DeMari Smith and Tkavion King, who both are considered top 35 senior players in Arkansas.

"I probably get the best competition in the area just in practice," Lester said with a laugh. "It makes the games feel a whole lot easier. They are so good, so they test me a lot. I go against those guys who are super fast. Practices are a whole lot of fun with those guys."

Lester, who is coming off a season with 58 tackles and four interceptions, has had a strong summer and can't wait for the upcoming season after recently committing to Kansas State.

He wants to build on what the Grizzlies started last year finishing 7-5 and making it to the second round of the 7A state playoffs.

"Coming from my sophomore year, I didn't get to make an impact like I did last year as a junior," Lester said. "I was able to play a big role for the team and provide for the guys around me. I think we were really close to having an even better year. We were competitive last year and want to take the next step forward. I think we are as good as any team in this area. We have to put in the work to do it."

When discussions started about top River Valley talent, many coaches and players quickly went to Van Buren wide receiver and cornerback Malachi Henry. The senior is coming off a 1,150 yards, 14 touchdown year on offense and was among the state's leaders in interceptions.

He is nearing several all-time records for Van Buren entering the season as well. It's been a special offseason for the Henry family. It's the start of the senior year for Malachi, it is the first year with his dad, Moe Henry, as head coach and brother Jaiden Henry has returned as a volunteer coach helping out the team.

It was an up-and-down season for Van Buren last year. The Pointers started the season 4-0 with quarterback Bryce Perkins leading the way. But an injury derailed the season after that, as Van Buren finished 4-6.

Malachi Henry, who has more than 10 Division I football offers, is ready to turn things around again with a healthy squad.

"It's great to have him back," Malachi said of Perkins. "We were off to a really good start last year and we really wish we could've been healthy to see how that played out. We were building something. We want to make it back to the playoffs. My sophomore year winning the first playoff game in a decade was a great feeling. We want to bring that back to our community."

Greenwood brings back plenty of talent that is headlined by top 40 senior players in wide receiver Aiden Kennon and quarterback Hunter Houston. Kennon, a three-sport star, had 1,200 receiving yards on 67 catches with 10 going for touchdowns. Houston, who missed time with injuries, tossed for more than 3,000 yards with 26 touchdowns. Kennon said he can't wait for another shot at a title after the Bulldogs made it to the finals during an injury-plagued season and fell just short.

"We are so excited to have him back and healthy," Kennon said of Houston. "He has looked really good this summer. He has been throwing it well all year. He has great conditioning right now and we are ready to make another run to the championship game. We like our chances this season with all the talent we have."



