Pulaski County deputies arrest man in fatal shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:41 a.m.

Pulaski County deputies arrested a man Tuesday who is charged with capital murder in a shooting that killed a man earlier in the day, according to a news release from the agency late Tuesday.

Brian Tenpenny, 43, of Hensley was arrested early Tuesday in relation to the killing of Raymond Pippins, 63, of Wrightsville. Tenpenny was an acquaintance of Pippins, authorities said.

Deputies arrived around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at 13024 Highway 365 and found Pippins dead from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

