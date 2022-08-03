Rock City Eats publisher Greg Henderson files paperwork to run for Little Rock mayor

Food blogger and entrepreneur Greg Henderson filed to run for mayor of Little Rock on Tuesday, according to the Little Rock City Clerk's office.

Henderson, 39, is entering the race against incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who has yet to file re-election paperwork but has indicated he plans to seek a second term.

Businessman Steve Landers Sr. filed paperwork to run for mayor on Friday, the first day of the city's filing period for individuals who want to seek local office in the Nov. 8 election.

To avoid a runoff between the top two candidates in December, a mayoral contender must take at least 40% of the vote on Nov. 8.

Prospective candidates for Little Rock mayor, as well as six of the seven seats on the city board tied to geographic wards, have until noon on Aug. 19 to file as a candidate, and city officials must verify their qualifications.

Henderson is the publisher/president of the food blog Rock City Eats. He announced his intention to run for mayor last September.

In an interview at that time, Henderson referred to his experience working with small businesses.

He ran unsuccessfully for an at-large seat on the city Board of Directors in 2020, losing to incumbent City Director Joan Adcock.

In 2018, Henderson and seven others ran against then-City Director Erma Hendrix in Ward 1, but Hendrix ultimately won reelection.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Henderson wrote, "Everything is verified and official now. It meant a lot being able to file today with my family, I want to build a future Little Rock for these two wonderful kids and others like them."

He added, "Also they got snow cones after for not fighting on camera."

City Director Doris Wright of Ward 6 also filed paperwork to run for reelection on Tuesday, according to the City Clerk's office.