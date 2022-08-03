Super Quiz: Love

1. What word represents a score of zero in tennis?

2. Provide the next five words of the marriage vow: "... in sickness and in health ..."

3. Two-word term for excess fat around the waistline.

4. This song by the Beatles begins with "Love, love, love."

5. Who was Aphrodite?

6. Andy Williams sang, "Where do I begin to tell the story of how great a love can be." Which film is the song associated with?

7. What play by Shakespeare has "Love" in the title?

8. What question precedes the romantic poem words "Let me count the ways"?

9. This 1994 biographical film is about the life of composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

ANSWERS

1. Love

2. To love and to cherish

3. Love handles

4. "All You Need Is Love"

5. The Greek goddess of Love and Beauty

6. "Love Story"

7. "Love's Labour's Lost"

8. "How do I love thee?"

9. "Immortal Beloved"