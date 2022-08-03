OPINION | REX NELSON: The Arkansas tomato





I vowed several years ago to take up the mantle long carried by Paul Greenberg, waxing poetic about one of the finest things this state has ever produced. Yes, we're talking about Arkansas tomatoes.

And yet here it is August (where has the summer gone?). Tomato season is coming to an end, and I've yet to write about them. I was reminded of that one morning--they're great for breakfast, you know--when slicing into a vine-ripe Arkansas tomato I had purchased at a farmers market.

In preparation for the column I almost forgot to write, I traveled to Bradley County in April. I slowly drove Arkansas 160 between Johnsville and Hermitage to look at fields where much of the state's tomato crop is grown. Part of the attraction, I must admit, was that I had been told the Johnsville Country Store has the best fried catfish in Arkansas. I wasn't disappointed.

It was the first day of turkey season, and I was the only customer not dressed in camouflage. You can't get much more Arkansas than eating catfish with a bunch of folks in camouflage.

When people talk about the heart of the Arkansas tomato industry, they usually mention Warren. It's the Bradley County seat, home of the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (which began in June 1956) and a place with a big tomato painted on the street on the courthouse square.

Hermitage, however, could make its own claim to being the tomato capital. As cotton became less profitable, tomatoes were being sold in Bradley County by the early 1920s.

"With assistance from county agent C.S. Johnson, Rufus Woodward experimented with vegetable truck crops for marketing," Leah Forrest Sexton writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "Woodward discovered that he was able to grow tomatoes from seeds in a hot bed that were transferred and remained covered for protection from possible frost until they were placed in fields. During the next two decades, more farmers experimented with pink tomatoes."

Hermitage-area farmers entered into contracts with grocery stores in cities such as Little Rock and Pine Bluff. In 1949, a group of farmers established Hermitage Tomato Market, which was modeled after tobacco auctions. Buyers bid on boxes of vine-ripe tomatoes.

Hermitage, which had a population of 525 in the 2020 census, was established in the 1800s on what had been the farm of Wiley Powell and then Jefferson Singer. When Powell died in June 1850, he left his widow 16 slaves, 28 head of livestock and a cotton gin. Singer, who had lived in the county since 1840, later acquired the Powell farm.

A post office was established in 1854. The name of the town was meant to honor President Andrew Jackson, whose home in Nashville, Tenn., was called the Hermitage. When the railroad came to Bradley County, a depot was built at Hermitage. That led to growth, and the city incorporated in 1907. There were 247 residents in the 1910 census.

In the 1830s, Albert Pike made the tomato the centerpiece of a campaign to expand food choices in Arkansas. Tomatoes, though, weren't grown on a large scale until the advent of canning plants. It wasn't until 1987, at the urging of powerful state Rep. John Lipton of Warren, that the Legislature designated the south Arkansas vine-ripe pink tomato as the official state fruit and vegetable.

David Ware, the author of "It's Official! The Real Stories Behind Arkansas's State Symbols," writes that legislators "asserted the aesthetic and culinary excellence of the Arkansas-grown tomato and determined that, because it was technically a fruit but generally consumed as a vegetable, it should serve as both in the state's collection of official symbols. The act's wording describes a type rather than specifying a species because there exists no registered breed styled 'south Arkansas vine-ripe pink tomato.'"

Greenberg, who died in April 2021 at age 84, sometimes received boxes of Bradley County tomatoes as gifts during his long stint as editorial page editor of the Pine Bluff Commercial. He began his annual tomato column in Pine Bluff and continued it after becoming Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial page editor in 1992. Greenberg was syndicated nationally, so people were able to read about Arkansas tomatoes in publications such as the Chicago Tribune.

"The annual Pink Tomato Festival at Warren this week remains one of those select celebrations that have something worth celebrating," he wrote in June 2014. "And never has the tomato--the real thing, not the waxen fruit you can buy at any supermarket--needed celebrating more. And saving. Because these days the genuine tomato--Accept No Substitutes!--is being driven out of the mass market by its archrival, a chemically implanted or genetically engineered simulacrum marketed under the good name of tomato.

"Nowadays the uninjected, unrouged tomato stands out like a good girl in a high-necked dress at a high school dance; only the discerning may appreciate her. ... There are two kinds of tomatoes: the eatin' kind like the Bradley County Pink, and the sellin' kind like all the others. Since the 1950s, the uncertainties of growing vine-ripened pinks--it takes patience and faith--have led to their steady replacement by all those inferior others."

Sexton notes that buyers for the original Hermitage Tomato Market come "from Arkansas, out of state and Canada. Hermitage proved an immediate success. In 1950, the pink tomato crop returned a gross of more than $2 million."

Those buyers knew that it's hard to top an Arkansas tomato.

