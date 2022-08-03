Topgolf’s Little Rock venue to be located near I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road, company says

The Little Rock outpost of golf-entertainment venue Topgolf will be located within the Village at Brodie Creek development just north of the intersection of Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Road, according to a statement issued Tuesday on behalf of the company.

In an email, spokesman Spencer Stewart of Zeno Group said the final selection of the 13.87-acre lot was done in partnership with real estate firm Colliers.

Stewart's statement did not say when the venue might open.

On May 4, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced plans to open a Little Rock location that is expected to bring 300 full-time and part-time jobs.

When it opens, the Little Rock location will be Topgolf's second venue in Arkansas. The company currently operates a location in Rogers that opened in the spring of 2020.

As early as December 2018, before he was even inaugurated for a first term, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been angling to get Topgolf to open a Little Rock venue.

In a tweet following the company's Tuesday announcement, Scott wrote, "A hole in one for Little Rock and an exciting project we've pursued since 2018! We can't wait to welcome them and continue #GrowingForwardLR!"

An attempt by the city to solicit bids for a golf-entertainment venue at War Memorial Park in the summer of 2020 never came to fruition. The city-owned golf course at War Memorial Park had closed a year earlier due to budgetary considerations.

The city's request for proposals for a golf-entertainment vendor to lease 18 acres at the park did not receive any bids by the August 2020 deadline. At the time, a spokeswoman for Scott said that the request for proposals was not tailored to Topgolf, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in 2020.

An entertainment venue with similarities to Topgolf was recently announced for a site north of the Arkansas River.

In April, officials in North Little Rock announced that a new entertainment complex on Crystal Hill Road would encompass a driving range called "T-Time," plus other attractions.

The complex, dubbed Maly's Entertainment Area, is expected to open in late 2023 and will occupy the site of the former Wild River Country waterpark, the Democrat-Gazette reported earlier this year.