Trump shadows ballot in Arizona

PHOENIX -- The Republican Party's embrace of Donald Trump's election was tested Tuesday as voters in Arizona chose between candidates who say they wouldn't have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it's time to move on.

Early results from the race were not available by 11 p.m. central time.

In Missouri, Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate with surprising ease, ending months of worry among GOP leaders that scandal-scarred former Gov. Eric Greitens might win the primary and jeopardize what should be a reliably red seat in November.

Also Tuesday, businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party's efforts in the battleground state this fall.

In November, Missouri's Schmitt will be opposed by Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine, who defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others in the Democratic primary.

With nearly 90% of results in, Schmitt had more votes than his nearest two competitors -- U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Greitens -- combined, turning what was expected to be a tight race into a blowout.

"I'm proud of my working-class roots, and I'm going to Washington to fight for working families, defeating socialism, and leading the fight to save America," Schmitt said in his victory speech in suburban St. Louis.

Greitens told a downcast crowd in another St. Louis suburb to "go home with strength and pride."

Greitens resigned four years ago after a sex scandal, two criminal charges that were eventually dropped and a legislative investigation that could have led to impeachment hearings. This year, his ex-wife accused him of abuse.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's announcement last year that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job, with nearly three dozen people in the two major parties filing to run.

Schmitt defeated a field that also included Hartzler, U.S. Rep. Billy Long and Mark McCloskey, who gained notoriety in 2020 when he and his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home.

In Michigan, Dixon, who was endorsed by Trump last week, defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known political newcomers. She also had backing from the prominent Michigan Republican family of Betsy DeVos, who was education secretary in Trump's Cabinet but was critical of him and resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, as well as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and several anti-abortion groups.

Taking the stage at a victory party, Dixon pledged to fight for families who struggled through covid-19 lockdowns that Whitmer imposed and who can't afford to put gas in their vehicles and pay bills. She called the first-term governor "the queen of lockdowns" and recounted how her own grandmother died in a nursing home, alone, during the pandemic.

"Frankly Michigan, we deserve better," Dixon said. "Now we have the opportunity to truly hold Gretchen Whitmer accountable for the pain she has inflicted on each and every one of us during the past four years."

Dixon has campaigned as a mother of four who focused heavily on education, saying she wants to keep drag queens and talk of sex and gender out of elementary schools. She said she would end "critical race theory" from being taught in Michigan public schools and wants all districts to post teaching materials and curriculum online for parents to review. Dixon also says families should be able to use per-student state funds on private schools, home schooling or other education settings of their choice.

Dixon defeated real estate broker Ryan Kelley, who pleaded innocent to misdemeanors in the Capitol riot; chiropractor Garrett Soldano; former auto dealership owner Kevin Rinke and pastor Ralph Rebandt.

In Arizona, Trump has endorsed and campaigned for a slate of contenders who support his claims, most prominently former television news anchor Kari Lake in the race for governor. Lake, who says she would have refused to certify President Joe Biden's narrow Arizona victory, faces Karrin Taylor Robson, a lawyer and businesswoman who says the GOP should focus on the future despite an election she has called "unfair."

And in the race to oversee elections as secretary of state, Trump is also backing a state lawmaker who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and claims the former president was cheated out of victory.

Arizona's primary and the fall election will provide insight into whether Biden's success here in 2020 was a onetime event or the onset of a long-term shift away from the GOP.

Trump is hoping he'll have more success in Arizona, where the incumbent governor, Doug Ducey, can't run for reelection.

Lake is well known in much of the state after anchoring the evening news in Phoenix for more than two decades. She's now running as a fierce critic of the mainstream media, which she says is unfair to Republicans, and other enemies of Trump's Make America Great Again Movement, including the McCain family.

Robson, whose housing developer husband is one of the state's richest men, is largely self-financing her campaign.

In the Senate race, Trump is backing Blake Masters, a 35-year-old first-time candidate who has spent most of his career working for billionaire Peter Thiel, who is bankrolling his campaign. Masters is emphasizing cultural grievances that animate the right, including critical race theory and allegations of big tech censorship.

The eventual winner in the primary will take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the fall.