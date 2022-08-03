Twitter’s questions fly after deal fails

Atop a proposed class action lawsuit filed by one of its shareholders, Twitter is probing associates of Elon Musk and seeking other information in far-reaching legal requests about his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company, according to legal documents obtained by The Washington Post.

In a subpoena Twitter issued Monday, its legal team asked for information about a who's who of Silicon Valley elite, including investors Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, Steve Jurvetson, Marc Andreessen, Jason Calacanis and Keith Rabois, among others.

Some of the figures have not been previously named as having any involvement in the deal, suggesting the breadth of Twitter's search for information to support its legal attempt to force a deal-wary Musk to go through with his deal to buy the company.

Twitter declined to comment. Palihapitiya, Sacks, Calacanis, Jurvetson and Rabois did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Musk and two of his attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Musk said he was exiting the deal last month -- accusing Twitter of not being forthright about the amount of spam and bots on its service -- Twitter sued Musk in a Delaware business court, known as a Chancery Court. Musk in turn countersued Twitter on Friday.

Musk also formally answered Twitter's suit Friday in a court filing that remains under seal.

Over the weekend, Twitter issued subpoenas to a group of banks involved in the deal, including Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

The subpoena obtained by The Post includes extensive requests for communications, including "checklists, timelines, presentations, decks, organizational calls, meetings, notes, recordings" related to the deal's financing.

Calacanis and Andreesen were previously known to be involved in financing aspects of the deal.

The Monday subpoena obtained by The Post also specifically asks for any communications about spam and bots, as well as for information about the All-In Summit 2022, a Miami event held in May by Palihapitiya, Calacanis, Sacks and David Friedberg.

The men host a popular podcast together and the summit was a live event associated with the podcast. Musk spoke at the event via videoconference, telegraphing his apprehension about the deal and saying "the more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow."

He said at the conference that he could seek a lower price for the social media site and accused Twitter of potentially misleading him about the percentage of fake accounts on the platform, likening the issue to buying a house with a termite problem.

Calacanis and Sacks are known to be friends of Musk. Sacks worked with Musk when they ran PayPal, along with billionaire Peter Thiel, who is a friend of both. Rabois also was a PayPal executive, and is a friend of Thiel. Jurvetson is a longtime friend of Musk who is on the board of Musk's SpaceX and served on the board of electric car company Tesla, which Musk helms as CEO.

A subpoena also went out to investor Joe Lonsdale, an associate of Musk and Thiel who also spoke at the All-In event, he said Monday on Twitter. Lonsdale declined to comment beyond his tweet.

In the tweet, Lonsdale described the subpoena as a "giant harassing fishing expedition," and he said he had "nothing to do with this aside from a few snarky comments."

Calacanis launched a pool known as a special purpose vehicle to raise money for the deal this spring, using a tool that brings smaller investors into a larger bid. It aimed to attract investors at a minimum of $250,000. Investors were told to show their interest no later than May 11. Calacanis hosted Musk at the All-In Summit a few days later.

"There are a couple things that Twitter is probably looking for here. The first would be anything nice Musk said about Twitter to encourage people to participate in the equity financing," said Adam Badawi, a law professor at the University of California at Berkeley who is not involved in the case, in a text. "The second would be anything he said that contradicts his public statements about bots."

The investors targeted by the subpoenas could be compelled to testify by the court, he added.

A Twitter shareholder, meanwhile, hit Musk this week with a proposed class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in the Delaware Chancery Court -- the same forum that's set to hold a fast-tracked trial in October over Twitter's claims against Musk -- by investor Luigi Crispo, who holds 5,500 Twitter shares.

In addition to Musk, lawsuit names as defendants two "corporate acquisition entities" related to the deal.

The suit, docketed July 29, targets Musk's "lame rationales for reneging on his contract," accusing the billionaire of fabricating excuses to get out of the buyout. Like Twitter's earlier suit, it seeks a court order compelling Musk to consummate the transaction.

Crispo's allegations echo Twitter's claim that Musk is exploiting phony concerns about spam and "bot" accounts as a bogus pretext for backing out of the deal without a valid legal basis.

Information for this article was contributed by Elizabeth Dwoskin, Faiz Siddiqui and Gerrit De Vynck of The Washington Post, as well as Mike Leonard of Bloomberg News.