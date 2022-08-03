Valley View proud of Ward's commitment to Hogs

When junior catcher Lawson Ward committed to Arkansas on Saturday, his hometown of Valley View was beaming with pride.

“I texted my coaches when I committed and they were super excited,” Ward said. “One of my coaches even did some graphics for me to post.”

Ward, 6-1 and 185 pounds, batted .416 and had 6 doubles, and threw out 10 of 12 would-be base stealers for the Arkansas Sticks program this summer. He helped Valley View to the Class 4A state title game in 2022.

His phone has been flooded with well wishes.

“I haven’t been back since my commitment, but I’ve gotten lots of texts and phone calls congratulating me on it,” Ward said of Valley View.

Ward also had offers from Missouri and Arkansas-Little Rock and drew heavy interest from Alabama.

“Ultimately they were the top school on my list,” Ward said of Arkansas. “They run an elite program and have an awesome fan base. Their coaching staff is top notch and they are helping their players get to the next level, which is my ultimate goal. Also I was the only catcher in my class to be offered by them so far.”

He was a member of Team Arkansas that went 3-0 at the 2022 Future Games in Emerson, Ga., on July 27-30.

Arkansas Sticks coach Chase Brewster said Ward is one of the best catchers the program has produced.

“Lawson is one of the best catch-and-throw catchers we have ever had,” Brewster said. “He has caught the best arms in the state in the summer, and Valley View has some of the best arms in the state. He plays for one of the best High School coaches in Matt Allison, and pitching coaches in Matt Snyder. Their kids are always super prepared and do a great job. He’s been up to 92 (mph) on the mound and can also play infield. Arkansas got a very good player.”



