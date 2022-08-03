Willing Workers learn to can

Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club met July 26 at the White Hall Library.

Jo Ann Carr presented the program on "Easy Canning" and made microwave bread and butter pickles. While they were cooking, she explained how to determine the proper fill level of food in jars. She reminded members to only use U.S. Department of Agriculture, University of Georgia Extension, "So Easy to Preserve," or another University Extension canning, freezing, or drying recipe to avoid poisoning, according to the news release.

Carr said that pickling liquids should only be heated in an aluminum, glass, stainless steel or unchipped enamelware saucepan. Copper, brass, galvanized or iron utensils can react with the acid and salts. This causes an undesirable color change in the pickles.

A handout was provided with more information on Quick Process Pickles along with several recipes for pickles, strawberry jam, and other foods. Two jars of pickles were given away as door prizes. Kay Cromwell and Dee Kindrick were the winners.

Also during the Willing Workers meeting, President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone. Kay Cromwell, a former member and member-at-large was welcomed back as a full member.

Cromwell read the Thought of the Month "Share the bounty - people love homemade gifts."

Vice President Karen Needler led members in the Homemaker's Creed. Dee Kindrick read the Handy Hint: Before canning - start with a clean kitchen. Members answered the roll call by answering the question "Do you can?"

Kindrick, continuing education/historian chairman, reported on Arkansas History Timeline. In 1819 Arkansas became the new frontier of the Unites States, as Missouri Territory applied to become a state without its southern five counties or the adjoining Indian lands. The inhabitants of this area petitioned Congress to be organized as a territory of the United States. On March 2, Congress approved the act creating the "Arkansaw," according to the news release.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, reported that Sarah Payton had delivered 50 dolls and 110 caps to Arkansas Children's Hospital, completing the club's project for 2021-2022. Carr also reported that 24 items were collected at the June meeting, mostly cereal, along with cash, and was delivered to the White Hall Food Pantry. The treasurer collected cash donations at the meeting to be delivered to the food pantry for July. Food items for August will be Pop Tarts, fruit cups, breakfast bars, or items that children can prepare themselves. Other ideas were presented for projects for the new year.

Karen Needler told members that since the last Willing Workers meeting, where the program was Birds, Bees, and Beetles, she had learned that you could send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Live Monarch Foundation, P. O. Box 1339, Blairsville, Ga., 30514, for free milkweed seed for your area.

During the business meeting, program presenters for the new year were assigned and a birthday dinner was planned for Aug. 18 at Leon's Catfish to celebrate Karen Needler, Marnette Reed, Sarah Payton and Michelle McLaughlin's birthdays. Payton reminded members of Christmas in July, County Picnic on Aug. 20 and the club's picnic at the library Aug. 23.

Refreshments were furnished by Carr, Reed and Payton.

People who are interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers can call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033. For details or copies of the Quick Process Pickles handout, people may also call Kizer.