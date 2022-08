Little Rock, 1928: Eakles Hille of 220 Dennison St. found this postcard from Sears, Roebuck and Co. in his mailbox. The treasurer's office spent one cent in postage to tell the customer he had been overcharged 3 cents and could present the card for a refund.

