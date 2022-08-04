Arkansas State Police arrest Little Rock city director for obstruction, resisting arrest after car wreck

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 was arrested by Arkansas State Police on Tuesday night on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations after a car wreck, a State Police spokesman said Wednesday.

Both are misdemeanor offenses. The collision took place off Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock, according to a crash report from the Little Rock Police Department.

An incident report tied to the State Police arrest was not immediately available Wednesday. State Police spokesman Bill Sadler instead provided an account of the collision and Richardson's subsequent arrest by phone.

Sadler said a trooper in the area of the crash heard an explosion that turned out to be from an electrical transformer.

The trooper saw a person -- later identified as Richardson -- getting out of a wrecked vehicle near downed utility poles, the State Police spokesman said. The individual appeared to be "very disoriented," Sadler said.

The trooper approached Richardson, 56, and called for medical assistance, Sadler said.

While an ambulance crew was examining him, Richardson tried to reenter the vehicle, Sadler said. The trooper told him not to, at which point Richardson turned and grabbed the trooper's upper thigh and groin area and began to squeeze, Sadler said.

Sadler said "the trooper used force to take Richardson to the ground and he was handcuffed."

Medics took Richardson to the hospital. Little Rock police who were also dispatched to the scene are investigating the crash, Sadler said.

According to a Little Rock Police Department vehicular crash report, the scene of the wreck was just south of the southern curb line of Colonel Glenn Road where the road intersects with South Bryant Street.

The report listed the time of the crash as 9:05 p.m.

Richardson's Subaru hit a fixed object that the report identified as a utility pole or light support. Front, side and curtain air bags deployed in the crash, according to the report.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at 9:20 p.m. and transported Richardson to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital, according to the report.

According to the crash report, Richardson stated he did not remember much after making a right turn onto Colonel Glenn Road while driving south on South University Avenue.

"He stated he does have a history of epilepsy, and might have had a recurrence of this," the report said. "He does not remember much of anything until he was questioned by MEMS on scene."

On the report, a box that asked whether the driver was suspected of alcohol usage was checked "yes." Richardson submitted a urine sample for alcohol testing, according to the report, which listed the results as pending.

Richardson was present in person at the regular meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors that began at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting was held at the Centre at University Park, located at 6401 W. 12th St.

The wreck occurred at a location roughly 2.4 miles by car from Richardson's home.

The city director did not return a voicemail or written questions sent via email by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Richardson has represented Ward 2 since 2007. On Friday, he filed paperwork with the city clerk's office to run for another four-year term in the Nov. 8 election.

In 2015, Richardson was arrested by Little Rock police and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and careless and prohibited driving. It was his second DWI offense since pleading guilty to another DWI offense as well as driving without a license in 1991, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

Richardson pleaded guilty again to driving without a license three years later, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

In a 2017 article about his frequent absences from city board meetings, the Democrat-Gazette reported that Richardson "suffers from seizures and has to have a driver. In the past, he was involved in a car wreck after suffering a seizure while driving."

At the time, Richardson told the newspaper, "I don't want to get into my health issues. That's kind of personal for me."

The Democrat-Gazette previously reported that Richardson suffered seizures during two board meetings held in April and May of 2019.

During a city board meeting in April 2021, Richardson collapsed and fell out of his seat. First responders removed him on a stretcher from the area of the Robinson Center where the meeting was taking place.

In 2019, he was handcuffed and briefly detained after he approached Little Rock officers who had apprehended a robbery suspect. Prosecutors later declined to pursue a charge of obstructing governmental operations.

In June 2021, Richardson sued the city, then-Police Chief Keith Humphrey and the police officer who detained him in Pulaski County Circuit Court.