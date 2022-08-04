Sections
Benton County special operations unit seizes 25 pounds of cocaine

by Benjamin Collins | Today at 10:17 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit seized approximately 25 pounds of cocaine on Wednesday, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Le, 27, of Garland, Texas, was arrested during a traffic stop along Interstate 49 after detectives discovered the cocaine, the release states.

Le is charged with careless and prohibited driving, trafficking a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance, according to the release.

He is currently in custody at the Benton County Detention Center.

