Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

PBSD stakeholders to meet

The Pine Bluff School District Unified Stakeholders will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at The Generator, 435 Main St. Gloria Tillman from the Jefferson County Assessor's Office will explain how the district millage tax works and state Rep. Vivian Flowers will discuss pay raises for educators. Wilma Kindle will facilitate the meeting, according to a news release.

ASC to open Casiano exhibit

A new exhibition filled with unique portraits by Batesville-based artist Eliseo Casiano will open Aug. 4 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC.) ASC will host a free, drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. that day to celebrate the opening of Color, Faces, People. The show will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through through Oct. 22. Details: asc701.org or eliseocasiano.com.

Rice board to meet at Stuttgart

The Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Rice Research and Extension Center at Stuttgart. The session begins with lunch followed by the meeting at noon, according to a news release from Arkansas Farm Bureau. The agenda is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/eb686823501/eab9ed49-abb0-46d4-9a27-7db5d9334ddf.pdf?rdr=true.

Beginning today

Neighborhood Watch meetings set

Neighborhood Watch meetings have been scheduled and residents are urged to attend, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. The following will be held in August: 3rd Avenue will meet Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Boone/Murphy House, 714 W. Fourth Ave. Central Park and Taylor Association will meet Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St. Faucett Road along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association will meet Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. Sheraton Park meets Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St. East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. (subject to change.) University Park meets Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org.

Underway

Early voting set for Watson Chapel election

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2-8 at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Watson Chapel School District's special election. Election day is Aug. 9 and patrons will be asked to vote on a proposed milage (tax) increase. Watson Chapel voters will be asked to accept or reject a district millage rate increase of 5.7, which would make the total millage 39.8. The estimated proceeds from the increase, projected at $8,651,632, would cover Watson Chapel's contribution of a cost-share agreement with the Arkansas Department of Education to construct a new high school at the present junior high location. The state department has agreed to contribute $14,564,877, or nearly 79% of the estimated project cost. Voters will vote at polling sites from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

LIHEAP available for utility aid

Officials with the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) began accepting applications July 25 for help with summer cooling bills, including those from Entergy Arkansas and other utilities. This assistance will be available through Sept. 30 or until funds run out. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households, according to a news release from Entergy. The program is offered in all 75 counties through community-based organizations. Details: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/assistance/caad.aspx.

Maze concert tickets available

The Pine Bluff Convention Center box office will be open starting Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to buy tickets in person to the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly concert. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the convention center. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking is $20. Tickets can also be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Fire suppression applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Sept. 30. The forestry division received $293,600 through a U.S. Forest Service grant to provide 89 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state, according to a news release. Rural volunteer fire departments interested in applying should apply online and the applications is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ApplicationForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. Paper applications are available upon request. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov, (501)679-3183 or agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Program seeks 10 new entrepreneurs

Applications are now open for a second group of Pine Bluff residents to turn ideas into reality through the Idea Accelerator program. Sponsored by Heartland Forward with partner Builders + Backers, the program will continue at Pine Bluff and the project has openings for 10 new participants, according to a news release. Anyone who has a creative and unexpected idea for solving a problem facing the Pine Bluff community can complete an application at https://www.buildersandbackers.com/idea-accelerator-learn-more. Residents must apply Aug. 15. People with the most promising and innovative ideas will be selected to participate in a two-month long virtual program starting on Sept. 22.

Friday, Aug. 5

Live@5 featuring The Vibe

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Live@5 featuring a concert by newcomers The Vibe from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, at ASC's home location, 701 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. The event is open to ages 21 and older and complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. People can hear an array of R&B, country, neo soul, and gospel tunes.

UAPB virtual alumni event set

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association's virtual summer conference changed from two days to one. The event will be held Friday with the first session starting at 10 a.m., according to a news release. Registration is available on the National Alumni Website, https://uapbalumni.org/events/ Payment options are available: Credit or debit card by phone to the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309; or CashApp to UAPB/AM&N National Alum at $uapbamnalumni, and put Scholarship Donation and your class year in the notes. Details: National Alumni Office, (870) 536-2309 or Shannon Hendrix, president of the Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter, (816) 265-1072.

Through Friday, Aug. 5

TOPPS holds summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held through Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Pine Bluff Prayer Rally set

The 11th annual Pine Bluff Prayer Rally is set for Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. on the steps of the Pine Bluff Civic Center. The focus for 2022 is Defeating the Violence. Prayers of love and unity will be prayed for various spheres and influences including church, family, education, government as well as issues that focus on non-violence, the economy and overall betterment for the citizens in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. Participants will include speaker Teresa Hogan, a minister of Fort Smith; and the Rev. Arthur L. Hunt Jr., National Day of Prayer State Arkansas director, according to Saint Mary Harris, pastor of House of Bread Deliverance Church, and founder, organizer, and spiritual overseer for the rally.

HYPE slates back-to-school party

The Hurricane HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St., will present a back-to-school party from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. The party will feature free school supplies, music by DJ HYPE, and games, according to a news release from Stuff In The Bluff.com.

Grady center to hold jubilee

A Community Expo Jubilee will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Grady Community Center at Grady. The Carnell Russ Branch NAACP will sponsor the event, according to a news release. The jubilee will include jump houses, old fashion sack races, musical chairs, and refreshments such as hot dogs, lemonade, popcorn, and watermelon slices. The event will also include information on covid, NAACP, back-to-school tips, Get Out To Vote Rally, and Meet A Candidate for the November Election. Details: Leatrice Russ-Glenns - info: lbruss@ualr.edu.

Wabbaseka native plans wellness fair

Author Jason Irby and Friends will host the "Resources and Wellness" Fair: Help Hope, Healing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at the History Pavilion at the Little Rock River Market. The event is free and open to the public, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. People are continually reaching out for help and assistance in so many areas, according to Irby, a Wabbaseka native. This fair is designated to direct leadership organizations and individuals to others who can share needed information and resources with those in their communities, neighborhoods, and congregations. Details: www.jasonirby.wordpress.com or jasonirbyinnovationfoundation@gmail.com.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 6

Sales Tax Holiday Aug. 6-7

This year's sales tax holiday on clothes and school supplies is Aug. 6-7 in Arkansas. "Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 7, 2022, the State of Arkansas will hold its sales tax holiday allowing shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain Electronic Devices, School Supplies, School Art Supplies, School Instructional Materials, and Clothing free of state and local sales or use tax. All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday," according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's website. Details: https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday.

St. John observes Men's Day

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its Men's Day Celebration beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 6 with a Men's Prayer Breakfast with the Rev. Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV as the guest speaker. The breakfast is by invitation only due to the church's covid guidelines for feeding, a spokesman said. On Aug. 14, virtual Church School will feature Judge Earnest Brown Jr. as the lesson overviewer. At 3 p.m. Aug. 14, the featured speaker will be the Rev. Michael Leon Mitchell, the bishop of the 12th Episcopal District of the AME Church. A Men's Day Choir will be directed by Danny Withers. The public is invited to attend this event in person or virtually. All events can be seen virtually at https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or via Zoom with Meeting ID: 380 457 5496 and Passcode: 1117 or call-in: 13126266799 and when prompted dial 3804575496#, 1117#.

Auditions set for Murder on The Orient Express

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for "Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express" from noon-8 p.m. Aug. 6-7. Performances are slated for Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. Auditions are open to ages 16 and older and no experience is required. This production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Auditions are by appointment only and will be held in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Interested participants should register at asc701.org/auditions. Details: ASC Theater Programs Manger Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.