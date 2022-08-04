Candidate filings

The following candidates filed Wednesday for offices in cities with mayor-council forms of government in Benton and Washington counties. The filing period is the same for several education-related races, listed below. Filing began at noon Wednesday and ends at noon Aug. 10. Candidates will be on the ballot during the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24. Any person wishing to run for a municipal office must file a nominating petition, affidavit of eligibility, petition affidavit and political practice pledge with the county clerk by the Aug. 10 deadline. City Council candidates must be registered voters and live within the ward of the position they are seeking. For a city of the first class, the petition must contain signatures from at least 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files; for a city of the second class or an incorporated town, the petition must contain signatures from at least 10 qualified electors of the candidate’s city. By Arkansas Code, any city with more than 2,500 residents can be a city of the first class and any city with more than 5,000 must be. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 10.

MUNICIPAL

Benton County

Bella Vista Mayor

John D. Flynn

Randy Murray

City Council Ward 1, Position 2

Linda Lloyd

Ward 3, Position 2

Richard Taylor

Bentonville

City Council Ward 4, Position 2

Octavio Sanchez

Cave Springs

Mayor

Randall Noblett

City Council Ward 3, Position 1

Mike Middlecamp

Centerton

Mayor

Michael Commet

Wendy Henson

Decatur

City Council Ward 1, Position 1

Sandra Lynn Duncan

Gateway

Mayor

Cheryl Tillman

City Council Position 2

Steve Guck

Gravette

Mayor

Kurt Maddox

Highfill

Mayor

Chris Holland

Lowell

City Council Ward 4, Position 2

Dwayne Snyder

Lisa DeGifford

Rogers

Attorney

Andrew Hatfield

City Council Ward 1, Position 1

Mandy Brashear

Ward 2, Position 1

Gary Townzen

Ward 4, Position 1

Barney Hayes

Washington County

Elkins

Mayor

Troy Reed

Elm Springs

City Council Ward 3, Position 1

Steve Roberts

Farmington

Mayor

Ernie Penn

Clerk

Kelly Penn

City Council Ward 2, Position 2

Bobby Morgan

Ward 3, Position 2

Shelly Parsley

Ward 4, Position 2

Jeff Oxford

Kara Gardenhire

Greenland

Mayor

Jim Renfrow

City Council Ward 1, Position 1

Diane L. Reed

Ward 4, Position 1

Gordon Pike

Johnson

Clerk/treasurer

Jennifer Allen

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Robert A. Bova

Ward 2, Position 1

Bob Fant

Prairie Grove

Mayor

David Faulk

Springdale

Attorney

Ernest Cate

City Council Ward 1, Position 1

Mike Lawson

Ward 2, Position 1

Mike Overton

Ward 3, Position 1

Alice Gachuzo-Colin

Brian Powell

Mike Stevens

Rick Culver

Ward 4, Position 1

Spencer Ordonez

Tontitown

Clerk/treasurer

Rhonda Ardemagni

West Fork

Mayor

Ray Foster

S. Heith Caudle

City Council Ward 2, Position 2

Misty Caudle

Ward 3, Position 2

Dena McKnight

Ward 4, Position 2

Marti Lindabury

EDUCATION

Benton County

Bentonville School Board

Zone 1

Erron Smith

Zone 2

Gail Pianalto

Zone 4

Becky Guthrie

Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees

Zone 4

Todd Schwartz

Zone 5

Ron Branscum

Zone 8

Amber Latimer