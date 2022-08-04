Candidate filings

The following candidates filed Wednesday for offices in cities with mayor-council forms of government in Benton and Washington counties. The filing period is the same for several education-related races, listed below. Filing began at noon Wednesday and ends at noon Aug. 10. Candidates will be on the ballot during the general election Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24. Any person wishing to run for a municipal office must file a nominating petition, affidavit of eligibility, petition affidavit and political practice pledge with the county clerk by the Aug. 10 deadline. City Council candidates must be registered voters and live within the ward of the position they are seeking. For a city of the first class, the petition must contain signatures from at least 30 qualified electors of the city in which the candidate files; for a city of the second class or an incorporated town, the petition must contain signatures from at least 10 qualified electors of the candidate’s city. By Arkansas Code, any city with more than 2,500 residents can be a city of the first class and any city with more than 5,000 must be. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 10.
MUNICIPAL
Benton County
Bella Vista Mayor
John D. Flynn
Randy Murray
City Council Ward 1, Position 2
Linda Lloyd
Ward 3, Position 2
Richard Taylor
Bentonville
City Council Ward 4, Position 2
Octavio Sanchez
Cave Springs
Mayor
Randall Noblett
City Council Ward 3, Position 1
Mike Middlecamp
Centerton
Mayor
Michael Commet
Wendy Henson
Decatur
City Council Ward 1, Position 1
Sandra Lynn Duncan
Gateway
Mayor
Cheryl Tillman
City Council Position 2
Steve Guck
Gravette
Mayor
Kurt Maddox
Highfill
Mayor
Chris Holland
Lowell
City Council Ward 4, Position 2
Dwayne Snyder
Lisa DeGifford
Rogers
Attorney
Andrew Hatfield
City Council Ward 1, Position 1
Mandy Brashear
Ward 2, Position 1
Gary Townzen
Ward 4, Position 1
Barney Hayes
Washington County
Elkins
Mayor
Troy Reed
Elm Springs
City Council Ward 3, Position 1
Steve Roberts
Farmington
Mayor
Ernie Penn
Clerk
Kelly Penn
City Council Ward 2, Position 2
Bobby Morgan
Ward 3, Position 2
Shelly Parsley
Ward 4, Position 2
Jeff Oxford
Kara Gardenhire
Greenland
Mayor
Jim Renfrow
City Council Ward 1, Position 1
Diane L. Reed
Ward 4, Position 1
Gordon Pike
Johnson
Clerk/treasurer
Jennifer Allen
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Robert A. Bova
Ward 2, Position 1
Bob Fant
Prairie Grove
Mayor
David Faulk
Springdale
Attorney
Ernest Cate
City Council Ward 1, Position 1
Mike Lawson
Ward 2, Position 1
Mike Overton
Ward 3, Position 1
Alice Gachuzo-Colin
Brian Powell
Mike Stevens
Rick Culver
Ward 4, Position 1
Spencer Ordonez
Tontitown
Clerk/treasurer
Rhonda Ardemagni
West Fork
Mayor
Ray Foster
S. Heith Caudle
City Council Ward 2, Position 2
Misty Caudle
Ward 3, Position 2
Dena McKnight
Ward 4, Position 2
Marti Lindabury
EDUCATION
Benton County
Bentonville School Board
Zone 1
Erron Smith
Zone 2
Gail Pianalto
Zone 4
Becky Guthrie
Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees
Zone 4
Todd Schwartz
Zone 5
Ron Branscum
Zone 8
Amber Latimer