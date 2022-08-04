Castillo pitches into 7th in successful Seattle debut

NEW YORK -- Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3 on Wednesday.

Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole (9-4) during Seattle's six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for home runs.

"It was just another Luis Castillo start," said Winker, who played with the pitcher in Cincinnati. "He did great. First start here, I'm sure he was fired up and excited and he did his thing."

Castillo (5-4) struck out eight in 62/3 innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month. The right-hander allowed three runs and walked three.

"It was a little emotional ... but that did not distract me from my routine," Castillo said through a translator.

Castillo threw 109 pitches, 66 for strikes. He has struck out eight batters in each of his last four starts.

"Thought he was awesome," Seattle Manager Scott Servais said. "Couldn't be any more excited about what he's going to bring to our ballclub, the stability, taking the ball every fifth day and the confidence and the stuff."

The 29-year-old Castillo pitched seven sparkling innings for Cincinnati at New York on July 14. The Reds traded the ace to the Mariners on Friday night for four prospects.

The Yankees were reportedly in the mix for Castillo, but they acquired right-hander Frankie Montas in a trade with Oakland on Monday.

"They were one of the teams that was very interested in me, but I'm here with the Mariners now and just got to keep moving forward and now I'm here to take this team as far as I can," Castillo said.

Cole allowed 7 hits, struck out 8 and walked 1 in 6 innings.

ASTROS 6, RED SOX 1 Trey Mancini homered in his first start for Houston, and Jose Urquidy (10-4) struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings in a victory over Boston.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 1 Sean Murphy hit a two-run home run and drove in all three of Oakland's run in a victory over Los Angeles.

ORIOLES 6, RANGERS 3 Pinch-hitter Terrin Vavra lined a tiebreaking RBI double and Baltimore completed a sweep against Texas.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for Tampa Bay in a victory over Toronto.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 1 Jorge Lopez got his first save with his new team and newcomer Sandy Leon drove in two runs, leading Minnesota over Detroit.

WHITE SOX 4, ROYALS 1 Jose Abreu homered for the second consecutive game, leading the Chicago White Sox to a victory over Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 3, GIANTS 0 Julio Urias (11-6) struck out six in six innings and Miguel Vargas drove in two runs as Los Angeles blanked San Francisco.

MARLINS 3, REDS 0 Sandy Alcantara (10-4) threw his major league-leading third complete game and Miami beat Cincinnati to snap a nine-game home losing streak.

METS 9, NATIONALS 5 Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam for the Mets, and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th home run as New York defeated Washington.

PADRES 9, ROCKIES 1 Brandon Drury hit a first-inning grand slam and Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth also went deep as San Diego beat Colorado.

PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 1 Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning as Philadelphia defeated Atlanta.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 7 Bryan Reynolds led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run to give Pittsburgh a victory over Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

GUARDIANS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Amed Rosario hit a 450-foot three-run home run and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a home run, sending Cleveland to the victory over Arizona.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

NY Mets 9, Washington 5

Miami 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

San Diego 9, Colorado 1

LA Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 7, NY Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 6, Texas 3

Oakland 3, LA Angels 1

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4



