UAPB alumni event scheduled

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association's virtual summer conference changed from two days to one. The event will be held Friday with the first session starting at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter, in conjunction with the national alumni association, encourages alumni to register as soon as possible. Registration is available on the National Alumni Website, https://uapbalumni.org/events/.

The following payment options are available:

• Credit or debit card by phone to the National Alumni Office at (870) 536-2309; or

• CashApp to UAPB/AM&N National Alum at $uapbamnalumni, and put Scholarship Donation and your class year in the notes.

Details: National Alumni Office, (870) 536-2309 or Shannon Hendrix, president of the Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter, (816) 265-1072. Kymara H. Seals is president of the National Alumni Association.

Agency sets fundraiser, school event

Arkansas Community Organizations will host two events.

On Aug. 12, the agency will hold a rib tip dinner fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the agency's office, 3712 W. 34th Ave. The dinners will include potato salad or coleslaw, baked beans, dessert, water or a drink for $12, according to a news release.

On Aug. 13, the organization will have a back-to-school supply giveaway/membership drive from 9-11 a.m. at Central Park, 600 S. Hickory St. Free hot dogs and other refreshments will be served. Details: Rosetta Madison, (870) 536-6300.

Veterans Legal Clinic to hold opening

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will hold its monthly opening from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 11. The clinic is located at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release.

The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center's Justice Outreach Program will have representatives available to consult with veterans.

Veterans will be able to receive free consultations on a variety of civil legal areas, including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits and criminal record sealing. Arkansas veterans who need help will have the opportunity to speak with an attorney. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817.

Covid-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will still be followed. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor's Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.