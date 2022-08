Marriage Licenses

Deshunte Talley, 28, and Sydni Curry, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Alyceson Wilson, 21, and Dustin Knapp, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Kendall Leding, 37, of Greenbrier and Devin Danner, 30, of Conway.

Lisa Jarrett, 49, and Alfred Cross, 67, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2735. Debra Robertson v. Ricky Robertson.

22-2740. Charles Williams Jr. v. Tana Williams.

22-2742. Charlott Durham-Jones v. Fox Durham-Jones.

GRANTED

21-1647. Sway Tyson v. Michael Bischoff.

21-3744. Natasha Washington v. Billy Washington III.

22-466. Evelyn Decarlo v. Jose Revolorio.

22-1865. Linda Sebree v. Warner Sebree.

22-2062. Victoria Downing v. Douglas Downing.

22-2238. Amy Morrow v. Richard Morrow.