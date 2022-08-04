EDITORIAL: Friends indeed

The late '60s sitcom "Family Affair" portrayed a well-to-do Manhattan bachelor who raises his brother's three orphaned children. In one episode, one of the orphans makes a new friend. But when the new friend's working-class parents discover that the orphan lives with her rich uncle on the Upper East Side, they discourage the friendship.

The episode tries to provide a lesson in snobbery and how it applies both ways. It came to mind recently when we stumbled upon a study published in Nature about the determining factors of "economic connectivity." The study's co-authors represent Harvard, Stanford, NYU, Meta and Grammarly.

The research analyzed 72 million Facebook friendships between U.S. adults. While Facebook-as-a-source might raise a red flag, the study's results were nonetheless interesting.

It found:

• Cross-class friendships are drivers of wealth and success for less fortunate kids.

• Accumulating friends through different stages of life can decrease stress, lengthen life spans, improve job performances and make for better parenting.

• Friendships between neighbors can represent the difference between life and death in tragedies and natural disasters.

• Low-income children who grow up in neighborhoods in which 70 percent of their friends are well-off experienced future incomes 20 percent higher than their counterparts without these relationships.

• Such cross-class connections were stronger indicators of future income than factors like family structure, school quality, racial makeup and job availability.

• The most likely settings for cross-class connections are churches and other places of worship.

We'll get by with a little help from our friends, the Beatles sang. And those friends shouldn't always have to look like us, think like us or pray like us. Because when someone has your six, do any of those things really matter?