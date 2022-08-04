Fort Smith board approves property rezoning

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved rezoning property to construct multifamily residences and commercial development on about 21 acres on Massard Road on Tuesday.

Maggie Rice, the city's director of planning and development, said the Planning Commission recommended approving the rezoning but amended it to remove 6.13 acres referred to as Tract 2, which would keep any development away from the nearby trails owned by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Andy Brown, a representative for the owners of the property, said they intend to build a retaining wall with a fence to also separate the trail from the development. He said further plans haven't been developed, as the owners are waiting for a rezoning classification. Steve Beam, one of the owners of the property, clarified that part of Tract 2 would be cleared to create a gravel parking lot for the trails.

"In order to ensure that Tract 2 remains in its natural state, as it is, you could leave it in the ordinance, place zoning on it, but amend the project booklet and restrict Tract 2 to remaining as parse, open space in its natural state without any removal of its existing trees. We have to add that language to the project booklet, but yes, that would be an option," Rice told the directors. The directors voted to remove Tract 2 and require site plan approval by the Planning Commission prior to the issuance of any building permit in the future.