Fort Smith Police investigate woman’s death

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating the death of an unidentified woman Wednesday afternoon.

The Police Department responded to a call at a retailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday concerning someone in crisis, according to a news release from Aric Mitchell, police spokesman. The woman reportedly fled the scene and was found dead in a nearby creek at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.

Mitchell said more information will be released when available. Residents are urged to avoid the area and consider alternate travel routes if possible.