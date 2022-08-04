Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith Police investigate woman’s death

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating the death of an unidentified woman Wednesday afternoon.

The Police Department responded to a call at a retailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday concerning someone in crisis, according to a news release from Aric Mitchell, police spokesman. The woman reportedly fled the scene and was found dead in a nearby creek at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.

Mitchell said more information will be released when available. Residents are urged to avoid the area and consider alternate travel routes if possible.

Print Headline: Fort Smith Police investigate woman’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT