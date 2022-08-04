Today

“Threads of Identity” — Featuring works on fashion and style at First Thursday event and a public reception from 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. artventures-nwa.org.

Apple Computer Group — 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library.Free. bvpl.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — Beautiful Blooms, 6 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Thursday Film — “Make Way for Tomorrow” (1937), 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library.Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Neurodiverse Night — In “We the People,” 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sarah Lily performance — 7:30 p.m., Juke Joint at the Pryor Center. Hosted by Love More Records. pryorcenter.uark.edu

“Annie” — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4-6; 2 p.m. Aug. 7; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-13, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20 all performances; half-price kids’ tickets will be available Aug. 4 & 11 while quantities last.fslt.org or 783-2966.

“Disaster” — A jukebox musical based on campy ’70s disaster films, 8 p.m. Aug. 4-6; 2 p.m. Aug. 7; again Aug. 11-14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Friday

Book Signing — With Brian Cross, author of King Froderick of Basschundia” and “King Froderick at War,” 11 a.m., Pearl’s Books in Fayetteville. KingFroderick.com .

Yards & Yards of Yard Sales — Aug. 5-6, all over Eureka Springs. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Tontitown Grape Festival — Museum open 1-7 p.m.; arts & crafts 3-10 p.m.; spaghetti dinners, 4:30-8:30 p.m.; music at 6 & 9 p.m.; Queen Concordia crowned at 8 p.m., Tontitown.tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Summer Family Movies — “Muppet Treasure Island,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

Art Trail at Night — 8-11 p.m., Art Trail, South Lawn, at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Tontitown Grape Festival — Run for the Grapes 5K Walk / Run, 7 a.m.; kids’ run, 8 a.m., museum open 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; arts & crafts 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; music starts at noon; spaghetti dinners, 4:30-8:30 p.m., Tontitown. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Game Day Saturday — All day, Fort Smith Miller Branch Library.Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

68th Decatur Barbecue — Including a fun run, arts & crafts, chicken dinners, a car show, a parade and more, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., Veterans Park in Decatur. Call Kim or Debbie at 752-3912, option 4.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab — 9 a.m., Yvonne Richardson Center in Fayetteville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pilates — 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — The Buffalo River & Thomas Hart Benton, 11 a.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Nuno Felted Scarf Workshop — With Kathy Sparks, noon-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40.ozarkfolkways.org.

Film Screening — “First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure,” 12:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop — Printmaking with Steven Wise, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paulownia — A musical lecture on landscapes with James Harrison Monaco, 8 p.m. Aug. 6 & 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Fermentation Hall at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. themomentary.org.