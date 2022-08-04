Get to know: DB commitment Jaylon Braxton

Arkansas 4-star cornerback commitment Jaylon Braxton enjoys cooking, hates snakes and lists his father as his role model because of his devotion to family.
Braxton, 6-0, 175 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, picked the Razorbacks over approximately 30 scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, California, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State and other schools on July 8.
He officially visited Fayetteville on June 17-19 and also made trips to Michigan State, Baylor and Miami. Braxton is rated a 4-star recruit by all four major recruiting services.
Nickname: JBrax or JB
Favorite thing about playing cornerback: Being able to take away a team’s best receiver
Coach Dominique Bowman is: Very intelligent, funny, and just a vibe to be around
Funniest football moment: After game dances
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: A superhero movie
My mom is always on me to: Fold my clothes
Must-watch TV: SpongeBob SquarePants
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility
My two pet peeves are: Smacking and mustiness
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: The Rock
My hidden talent is: Cooking
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Cane's, because it is always consistent.
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken
I will never ever eat: Pork
Favorite junk food: Ruffles
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Brownies
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog legs
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Beyoncé
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, because they’re really a man’s best friend.
Do you think aliens exist: Yes
I get emotional when: I make mistakes
Which do you prefer Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok: Instagram
Best advice I’ve received: You don’t have to win every fight, but you have to fight every fight.
Role model and why: My dad, because he is hard working and will do anything for his family.
Three words to describe me: Determined, outgoing, competitive
People would be surprised that I: Don’t party