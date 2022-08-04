Get to know: DB commitment Jaylon Braxton

Arkansas 4-star cornerback commitment Jaylon Braxton enjoys cooking, hates snakes and lists his father as his role model because of his devotion to family.

Braxton, 6-0, 175 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star, picked the Razorbacks over approximately 30 scholarship offers from Michigan State, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, California, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State and other schools on July 8.

He officially visited Fayetteville on June 17-19 and also made trips to Michigan State, Baylor and Miami. Braxton is rated a 4-star recruit by all four major recruiting services.

Nickname: JBrax or JB

Favorite thing about playing cornerback: Being able to take away a team’s best receiver

Coach Dominique Bowman is: Very intelligent, funny, and just a vibe to be around

Funniest football moment: After game dances

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: A superhero movie

My mom is always on me to: Fold my clothes

Must-watch TV: SpongeBob SquarePants

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

My two pet peeves are: Smacking and mustiness

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: The Rock

My hidden talent is: Cooking

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Cane's, because it is always consistent.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chicken

I will never ever eat: Pork

Favorite junk food: Ruffles

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Brownies

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Frog legs

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Beyoncé

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Hawaii

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Cat or dog person and why: Dogs, because they’re really a man’s best friend.

Do you think aliens exist: Yes

I get emotional when: I make mistakes

Which do you prefer Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: You don’t have to win every fight, but you have to fight every fight.

Role model and why: My dad, because he is hard working and will do anything for his family.

Three words to describe me: Determined, outgoing, competitive

People would be surprised that I: Don’t party