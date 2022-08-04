Others say: Good riddance

Eric Greitens thought Missouri GOP voters had short memories.

Tuesday night, his Republican challenger Eric Schmitt bested him easily. So did U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Greitens came in third--abject humiliation for a candidate with such huge name recognition. Of course, he never should have wasted primary voters' time, or his donors' money, in the first place. He abruptly exited Jefferson City in 2018 under multiple clouds. He was accused of campaign finance violations (and paid a fine and signed a consent decree with the Missouri Ethics Commission to settle--an admission he'd misreported contributions). And since his resignation, his ex-wife has testified under oath that he physically assaulted her and their children.

He enjoyed no last-minute boost from Donald Trump's clownish non- endorsement of "ERIC" Monday evening, transparently designed for Trump to claim kingmaker status whether Schmitt or Greitens prevailed.

Perhaps if Greitens' approach in this campaign had begun with a modicum of contrition--a humanizing apology for embarrassing his state on a national stage--he could have made a plea for redemption.

Nope. Instead, voters got the same arrogant, violently threatening persona they'd come to know before, amped up even further. A commercial where he and a squadron of shock troops brandished rifles to go "RINO hunting" drew scorn and horror far outside Missouri's borders.

Eric Greitens has shown his state no traces of modesty or repentance. There's little reason to think he won't be back again, reaching for yet another office in the future. Here's to hoping nobody ever throws money away filling his campaign coffers again.