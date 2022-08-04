Police beat: Gun, drug charges filed after searches

Little Rock police early Tuesday arrested a man after drugs and several guns were found in his home, according to an arrest report.

Police at 6 a.m. Tuesday served a search warrant at the home address of Brandon Stone, 40, of North Little Rock, and another warrant at a North Sixth Street property he also owned.

Stone was arrested and the searches recovered cocaine, drug paraphernalia and four guns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Stone is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with nine felony counts -- four of possession of firearms by a certain person, two of maintaining a drug premises and one each of theft by receiving, simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and trafficking cocaine.