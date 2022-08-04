Hail the tactical middle





A new political party announced itself last week. It calls itself the Forward Party. It calls itself centrist. It says it has no policies yet.

Its opening co-chairpersons are:

• Previously Republican Christie Todd Whitman, the former governor of New Jersey and head, under George W. Bush, of the Environmental Protection Agency, who has had no personal political success nationally.

• Previously Democratic Andrew Yang, who has had no personal political success nationally and who achieved only embarrassment in running for the mayoralty of New York City.

Other driving forces include previously Republican members of the Bush and Reagan administrations. Those individuals primarily are looking for a political affiliation separate from what Donald Trump has done to the party they once defined.

Founders thus are not coming from positions of strength, but political defeat and flight.

More Republicans than Democrats are involved. It appears that destructive resentments and insurrection are greater motivations for flight than the Democrats' problems of being too far left and tactically inept.

The Forward Party almost assuredly won't amount to much. Its only political significance is that it reveals greater disaffection among Republicans than Democrats, which could have electoral implications.

But it doesn't mean former Bush and Reagan staffers will vote for a Democrat for president in 2024. It means only that they can't abide Trump, and maybe not Ron DeSantis. They can't imagine that Joe Biden or Kamala Harris is remotely the answer to what they seek.

America indeed needs a muscular third party from the center. But that would be hard to assemble and hard to sell considering that its essence would be more tactical than any policy cause.

"We can't address issues until we fix our politics" is a campaign message compelling to me and perhaps dozens of others.

The new party would come from people of both parties bringing strength in that they currently sit in Congress--they'd be defectors, in other words--and have grown weary of the partisan gimmickry, procedural trickery and issue-muddying that attends what ought to be clear and compelling policy debate.

Its membership would be temporarily relocating Republicans and Democrats with every intention of going home to their natural parties as soon as practices are reformed and policy returned to a functioning focus.

These temporary defectors would be sick of majority leaders, minority leaders, speakers of the House, political consultants and big donors framing the presentation of issues in service to party advantage rather than national interest.

These Democrats and Republicans would abandon their parties in numbers sufficient to make both parties minority caucuses unable to get anything done except by appealing to the defectors from both sides in the middle.

I'd call this party--a caucus, really, rather than party--the Interim Tactical Middle Party.

It would be interim in that it would last only until it had broken the Democrats and Republicans of their bad habits.

It would be tactical in that it would seek to reform congressional processes so that issues wouldn't be obscured in thousands of pages of omnibus legislation containing Lord knows what all, with Page 2,112 not acceptable to some, Page 3,014 not acceptable to others, allowing each side to blame the other for nothing passing on an overwhelmingly popular proposal such as health care for veterans poisoned by their government.

And it would be in the middle because the center must always hold and American politics currently doesn't have one.

Such a dynamic would be more conceivable and vital in the Senate. The House has been made so unalterably hyperpartisan every two years by gerrymandering that you'd be hard-pressed to find enough defectors to form a middle caucus of enough size to have leverage.

But the Senate has six-year terms in unchanging districts, meaning the 50 states. And it has the filibuster requiring 60 votes unless the controlling party loads up a Christmas tree of a bill on so-called "reconciliation."

You wouldn't need massive bills and reconciliation if you had a 12-member middle party insisting on one subject at a time while possessing enough votes to blow through a filibuster once it found something simple and basic to endorse.

The infrastructure bill of last year is the classic example of what I'm talking about.

Liberal Democrats were asking for too much money and applying a definition of infrastructure that was too broad. Donald Trump was promising to defeat any Republican who helped pass for Biden what he couldn't, meaning an infrastructure bill.

So, a dozen senators equally divided among Democrats and Republicans--Manchin, Sinema, Warner, Tester, Romney, Murkowski, Collins, Cassidy and others--got together and wrote a bill that Mitch McConnell ended up releasing Republicans to vote for.

Biden hails it as his greatest victory. But it wasn't his or his party's. It could only have been the victory of a dozen party defectors who should have stayed together as the Interim Tactical Middle Party.

Yes, one of these middle moderates, Romney, voted inexplicably Tuesday against veterans benefits for illnesses from toxic exposure. There'll be one in every group--messing up every concept--sometimes.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







