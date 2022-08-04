Harding voted GAC’s preseason best

Postseason appearances have been more prevalent than conference titles over the past five seasons for Harding, but if 2021 was any indication, the Bisons may be on the verge of changing that narrative.

The defending Great American Conference champions return a number of key pieces from last year's team that finished 11-2 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. With the start of 2022 season less than a month away, Harding Coach Paul Simmons said he likes what he has in his group and believes the potential to exceed what they did a year ago is there.

"It's that time of the year, and we're very excited," he said during the league's virtual media day Wednesday. "We can't wait to get our young men back and go to work. Certainly, you never know what's going to happen from a win-loss standpoint, but I can tell you that I love the kind of young men we have.

"I don't think we've ever had a group of guys that had a higher level of accountability and work ethic. So I'm just excited to see if we can put it all together and win a ballgame or two."

The league's coaches collectively think the Bisons will do more than just win a couple of games this season.

Harding was picked to win the conference title after receiving six first-place votes in the GAC's preseason poll that was released Tuesday. Five-time conference champ Ouachita Baptist was picked to finish second after accumulating five first-place votes.

"We're looking forward to the season," said OBU Coach Todd Knight, whose Tigers went 9-2 last year and have posted winning records in 13 consecutive seasons. "We've had a great spring, we've had a great summer of volunteer work so I'm looking forward to getting into the fall. We know it's a great league, we know anybody can beat anybody."

Southeastern Oklahoma State received one first-place vote and was predicted to land third, while Henderson State and Oklahoma Baptist rounded out the top five.

While the coaches and players that participated in Wednesday's inaugural event agreed that the conference will again be competitive from top to bottom because of the overall improved parity, the road to the GAC title is expected to flow through either Harding or OBU.

The Bisons have played in the playoffs every year since 2016, with the lone exception being 2020 when the team didn't have a season because of covid-19. During that stretch, Harding won one conference crown (2016), and that resulted in an automatic berth to the postseason. Its next three trips were at-large bids before the Bisons stopped OBU's three-year stranglehold on the GAC by winning the outright championship.

Although the early season poll projects those two to again jockey for position atop the conference, Simmons said things could very well end differently by the time the regular season concludes.

"It's definitely not a two-horse race," he said. "When you look at the improvement of so many teams, both from Arkansas and Oklahoma, it's great. It's great for our league that we have more strong teams, but it needs to be a league where every Saturday you've got to bring it or you'll get beat."

Like Simmons, Knight, whose team saw their 30-game conference winning streak end during a 38-21 loss at Harding last season, isn't putting much stock into the prognostications that are out there.

"I've been in a situation at another school where we were picked first and we finished last," he explained. "I've been at a school where we were picked last and finished first, so you can really throw all that stuff out. None of that matters.

"What matters is a good culture, a good group of kids who are going to work hard everyday and not get on a roller coaster. You've got to come to work every day."