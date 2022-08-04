DEAR HELOISE: This is a hint I learned the hard way. For convenience, I have many of my monthly and yearly bills posted automatically to my credit card. My card was stolen, and although I was able to quickly cancel and replace that card with a new one, I still had to contact each of the merchants whose payments were posted automatically to that card and give them the number of my new credit card. This was a tedious process.

So, I opened another credit card, which I use exclusively for automatic payments, and I keep it at home in a safe. I carry a different card in my purse for everyday use. Now, if the card in my purse is stolen again, I don't have to contact all those merchants.

-- Ann in Houston

DEAR HELOISE: We are a retired couple that took an extra bedroom furthest from our main bedroom and turned it into an attic storage room. I put in shiny, free-standing storage units -- organized bedroom comforters on one, decorative pillows on another, luggage in the corner. In the closet, I have all my photo albums, wrapping papers, boxes, etc. Now, when I need something, I just have to open the door and walk in. No more going up a ladder into a hot attic.

-- Barbara H., Ladera Ranch, Calif.

DEAR READERS: If your gym bag is smelly, sprinkle baking soda onto the bottom and leave it inside overnight. It should definitely smell better in the morning.

Baking soda also can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. FYI: Trash compactor stinky? Sprinkle baking soda into the bag to help prevent odors.

DEAR HELOISE: When we loan out tools, we have a sign-out/sign-in sheet with the date, tool and borrower's name.

-- D. Bivins, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Don't know if this will work for everyone, but I inadvertently discovered that spraying bug spray along my sliding door track not only discourages bugs from entering, but works great in greasing the door operation!

-- Chris Albertson, Tyler, Texas

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com