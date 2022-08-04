



Happy birthday (Aug. 4): Kismet joins you with a fun group. There are all kinds of resources within it, including professional and financial. It's a year when you can take bold action in your personal life because the experiences you crave are beyond the humdrum and will require the kind of guts and creativity you have in abundance.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're in a mood to make things, seal deals and put plans in motion. You're happiest when you're in the flow of arranging life the way you want it. Give yourself plenty of time to dream. The excellent ideas are flowing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Even when you are not among your familiar group of true friends, you will still feel that you can be yourself. In fact, "yourself" is the best person to be to attract new true friends. Your social circle will expand.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No two people live in the exact same reality. Even twins can have drastically different understandings of the world. When someone projects a reality you don't share, it will be simultaneously enlightening and bemusing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Sometimes a network can feel less like a net and more like work. If you're experiencing more of the obligations and duties than you are the support, connection, fun and other benefits, take a step back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It may feel like you'll never get used to a situation, but you'll be surprised at how things turn around when you get to know everyone better. As you start to relax, your charisma will be triggered, and you'll pull everyone in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sometimes you fear that if you don't do the work, it won't be done correctly. But the pressures of the day can't be met by one person. Share the work and make room for people to put their own spin on it; the result will be excellent.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The passion you feel for a cause or a kind of work is more powerfully energizing than romantic fervor. Action leads to alliances and more action. You'll be swept into an empowering momentum.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There are those you can't get even with because they always seem to give you more. Do they need the upper hand? You dislike indebtedness. You'll return favors and give generously of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Playfulness is your forte. There's always a line to walk. The distinctions can get a bit murky. Today it's better not to take social risks that might hurt someone's feelings. When in doubt, don't say the joke.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Annoyance is born in the annoyed, not the annoyer. Still, the effect is convincing. Someone will, without conscious effort, succeed in annoying you. Then you will succeed in changing your response.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll take a stand against the oppressors. It doesn't matter to you whether you personally have been affected by their oppression because you feel a kinship with humankind. What affects one affects all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is no point in being the judge; it will only create displeasure. You can still assess things though, mainly to determine which part of it interests you so you can put your energy into exploring that slice.

DIRECTIONS FOR A MERCURY CHANGE

Until Mercury settles into the Virgo groove, the words we speak may return to us unpredictably. Silence, however, will not only remain pristine but also likely be interpreted kindly. To stay on the safe side, reserve all comments about people. Innocent remarks can be misconstrued. Even compliments might land the wrong way.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Happy birthday to former American President Barack Obama, a Leo with Mercury and Uranus in the spotlight of Leo as well. High-pressure jobs are a specialty for those with an abundance of Leo energy — they usually do their best when the pressure is on. Obama’s Moon and Venus are in Cancer, the sign of home, patriotism and also the astrological sign of the United States of America.



