Ideas program looking for 10 thinkers

Applications are open for a second group of Pine Bluff residents to turn ideas into reality through the Idea Accelerator program.

Sponsored by Heartland Forward with partner Builders + Backers, the program will continue in Pine Bluff and has openings for 10 new participants, according to a news release.

Anyone who has a creative and unexpected idea for solving a problem facing the Pine Bluff community can complete an application at https://www.buildersandbackers.com/idea-accelerator-learn-more.

Residents must apply Aug. 15. People with the most promising and innovative ideas will be selected to participate in a two-month long virtual program starting on Sept. 22.

In June, officials announced that four Pine Bluff entrepreneurs were chosen as part of this national accelerator program to turn ideas into reality.

Monday, Heartland Forward and Builders + Backers announced that 10 openings are available for Pine Bluff applicants to access up to $5,000 to help them turn ideas into potential businesses or ventures.

“Heartland Forward and Builders + Backers are excited to continue working with Go Forward Pine Bluff to help identify entrepreneurs in the community and are also glad to be supported by the Walton Family Foundation,” according to a Heartland Forward spokesman.

Applicants are not required to submit a business plan or have a pitch deck for their idea. This program is designed to make it as easy as possible for anyone to experiment with entrepreneurship.

The program is brought to the region through Heartland Forward’s Community Growth Program and Toolkit (CGPT) and the Idea Accelerator program.

At the heart of the CGPT are the Builders + Backers four program pillars, designed to mobilize and equip Builders through:

Idea Accelerator: This cohort-based program combines a 45-day Builder Bootcamp to teach participants how to put ideas into action, followed by 45 days of actively executing their ideas through a single experiment.

Pebble Fund: All of the Builders are supported by a $5,000 Pebble Grant to test their ideas. Participants are mentored by Master Builders throughout the program.

Storytelling: A comprehensive media program that curates, captures and distributes stories of Buildership™, both from within the program and in communities everywhere. Through video, written stories, social media and media partnerships, the program inspires people to become Builders.

Buildership™ Workshops: Workshops and other events meant to introduce people to the ideas of Buildership™ and demonstrate that anyone can generate creative solutions through entrepreneurial experimentation that contributes to the sustainability of communities.

The program was first piloted in Tulsa, Okla. and Oxford, Miss. in summer 2021, and since, there have been nearly 150 builders across 11 cities.

“In the last few months, we’ve been so encouraged by the progress our builders have made in putting their innovative ideas to action and addressing the issues facing their communities,” said Ross DeVol, president and chief executive officer of Heartland Forward.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership in Pine Bluff and welcoming a second cohort of builders as part of our commitment to support 1,000 builders across the heartland by 2023. As we continue to rebuild our post-covid economies, local entrepreneurs will be key to successful economic growth and problem solving, and we look forward to seeing what exciting ideas this next cohort brings.”