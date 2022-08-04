• Fred Everitt of Belden, Miss., said "you hear of guard dogs; this is a guard cat" after his 20-pound calico, Bandit, woke him up with her meowing, jumped onto the bed and began pulling the comforter and clawing at him, leading him to find two armed men at his back door trying to pry it open with a crowbar.

• Harold Shurtleff of the group Camp Constitution celebrated amid cheers and songs of praise as the Christian flag that became the focus of a free-speech legal battle that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court was raised in Boston's City Hall Plaza.

• Michael E. Langley will become the first Black four-star general in the Marines' 246-year history after the Senate confirmed his promotion, overseeing 6,000 troops as head of U.S. Africa Command headquartered in Germany.

• Adam Mayberry of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District in Nevada said bats have infested the small fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure over health and safety concerns.

• Mark H. Wildasin, a U.S. attorney, said three Tennessee men were indicted on charges of stealing a truck from a repair shop and then stealing nine firearms from a dealer in Greenbrier and 28 more in Woodbury, then trying to sell the guns.

• James "Eric" Foglesong, a Florida political consultant accused of helping put a ghost candidate on the ballot to siphon off votes in a state Senate race, pleaded innocent to skirting the law by making a $1,200 campaign donation under someone else's name.

• Rachel Mitchell, attorney for Maricopa County, Ariz., warned a candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the fast-drying felt-tip pens from polling places over the conspiracy theory that the special-purpose pens allow election workers to change people's votes.

• Gustavo Portela of the Michigan GOP said a man came to the party's headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down, also yelling at a staffer and telling her he "wanted to enslave women," prompting cancellation of a primary watch party.

• Richard J. McGuire of Mobile, Ala., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to animal crushing after shooting a police K-9 named Buddy during a chase in Moss Point, Miss., though the dog is OK and expected back at work soon.