Two states have defined a fertilized egg as a "human being." Does this mean they can "undefine" as human people of color, LGBTQ people, Jews, etc.?

Will all of the unused in-vitro embryos be placed in orphanages?

Has the Republican Party gone completely insane?

Can abortion clinics be placed on Indian reservations in states that prohibit abortion?

You can understand our legislators' stand on increasing teachers' salaries if you remember they were educated in Arkansas, ranked 43rd in quality of education.

Do good hunters need an AR-15 rifle and a 30-round magazine to hunt?

Is a fertilized egg sentient?

Where does the Constitution give legislators the power to define a human being?

Shouldn't all "pro-life" legislators pledge to adopt at least one unwanted child?

HOWARD GARRISON

Hot Springs Village

Doubt transparency

In an article published in the Democrat-Gazette on July 24, it was reported that the top official of the firm receiving a $45,000 contract to coordinate the LITFest festival donated $4,000 to the current mayor's election campaign. And the $45,000 just happened to be under the $50,000 requirement for competitive bids to have formal approval from the city board of directors.

The firm receiving the contract is Think Rubix, which was paid $1,500 for consulting fees in 2018 by Frank Scott's mayoral campaign. Interestingly, that same person was an adviser to a Democrat Party super PAC. What makes things more suspicious, Mayor Scott's chief of staff up and resigned in January and went to work for Think Rubix.

Whether illegal or not, this entire situation smacks of a sleazy, buddy-buddy deal and makes me doubt how transparent Mayor Scott is being with the public on this as well as other city contracts. We deserve better.

And who came up with that lame name, LITFest?

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Pregnancy emergency

Abortion is now illegal in Arkansas, except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency. While most pregnancies do go smoothly, sometimes something does go awry, causing serious problems to occur.

Does a woman with a pregnancy emergency that is threatening her life have to be on life support before it is legal for a doctor to perform an abortion or provide whatever care necessary in the case of a failed miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy? Are there guidelines in the law defining what a medical emergency includes? Who gets to decide if the emergency is "serious" enough?

If the doctor waits for permission from the proper powers, it could be too late by then to save her life. If he acts sooner, using his judgment based on the condition of the patient, he could face severe legal penalties, including prison, just because he tried to save the life of a pregnant woman in a life-threatening situation which, by the way, is what doctors are supposed to do.

The doctor should not have to be concerned about his or her own professional survival, which might cause that doctor to decide against helping the patient, which could lead to her death. If she survives, she could still suffer from complications that might threaten her future health. I guess that does not matter, though.

ROBIN PHELPS

Little Rock

Important message

Many of your readers may be familiar with the song "Jesus Loves the Little Children."

Written about 100 years ago by pastor C. Herbert Woolston (1856-1927) and set to music by George F. Root, 1820-1895), this song carries a powerful message that would change our country for the better if its message was adhered to.

"Jesus loves the little children, All the children of the world. Red and yellow, Black and white, All are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world."

At the same time this song was growing in popularity, Black children in the Jim Crow South suffered poverty and discrimination. "Red" Native American children were removed from their families and placed in boarding schools. "Yellow" Asian American children and their families experienced discrimination and, later, were interned and relocated into camps. Unmentioned "brown" families from Mexico were often farm laborers in the southwest, and though an essential part of the food distribution for a growing country, worked for minimal pay and under inhuman conditions.

We should ask ourselves: Have our racial attitudes and actions changed in the past 100 years? What a better people we'd be if we used this children's hymn as our guide for daily living.

Ah yes, red and yellow, brown, Black and white; they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.

Even the simplest of songs can carry a critical message.

DORIS HUTCHINS

Conway

Stripping us of rights

The tragic reality is that the apparent ongoing crusade to strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights seems to enjoy the full-throated support of the, I believe, deeply corrupted law enforcement agencies (FBI, ATF, CIA) nominally pledged to the nonpartisan and dispassionate enforcement of the law.

This is bitter news to those of us who grew up admiring Jimmy Stewart in "The FBI Story," but the fact of the matter is that we ain't in Kansas anymore, Toto, and the sooner we realize this, the better.

J. FRED HART JR.

Little Rock