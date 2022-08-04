LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Karrant returns to Fort Smith, Khalifa in Rogers

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
9 p.m.: DJ P Smooth
◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Rodge Arnold
◼️ First Thursday, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 960-9777
5:30-8 p.m.: Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band
◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
6-8 p.m.: Cory Fontenot
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Yuni Wa presents Summer’s End, with Yung Envy, OG IRA J, Dadamaan, Sinclaire, Johnny Vine, Tan the Terrible, Quh, Daband Chief, Iniki and Marlie the Prototype ($10)
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9p.m.: Raising Grey
CABOT
◼️ Fire & Stone, 2541 W. Main St.; (501) 843-3337
6:30 p.m.: Steve Boyster
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Brooks Walthall
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
7 p.m.: Trey Johnson
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
4 p.m.: 25th anniversary party, 7-11 p.m.: Jam session with OG Crew
◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Rolando’s, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; amptickets.com
7 p.m.: Dierks Bentley, with Ashley McBryde, Travis Denning & DJ Aydamn ($40-$119.50)
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Cafe Patio, 2 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
6-7:30 p.m.: Maggie Thorn
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Aloft West WXYX Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999
8-11 p.m.: Brian Ramsey
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: Jacques Courtney, DJ Kramer
◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jukebox Jake and the Lunchables
◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30-10:30 p.m.: Clayton Nichols
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
9 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective, celebrating the music of Maxwell and Sade (featuring Tawanna Campbell-Berry, Bijoux and Roosevelt Harris) $15 advance; $20 reserved
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz ($10 reserved; $8 SRO in advance, or $10 SRO at the door)
◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
8 p.m.: Kroze, Turquoise Tiger, A Civil Servant
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
7 p.m.: Jazz Night: Art Porter Players Jam Session (free)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com
8 p.m.: Deepwood Mac (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)
◼️ St. Joseph Center — Farm Stand, 6800 Camp Robinson Road; (501) 482-1908
5-8 p.m.: The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band
◼️ Ton’s Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive; (501) 851-9987
7-11 p.m.: Steve Krump Band
MAUMELLE
◼️ Venue at Westwind, 7318 Windsong Drive; (501) 804-3211
9 p.m.: Brae Leni and Band ($50)
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Huckleberry Jam Band with Rich McKinney
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing — First Friday
7 p.m.: The Kyle Thompson Band
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill
7-10 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Darren Berry ($5)
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7-10 p.m.: Josh Stewart
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Motel Poets Series: An Evening with Erin Enderlin & Chris Canterbury ($12-$15)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Adair Park, 358 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6871
6-8:30 p.m.: The Garrett Sisters
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.: South of Saturn
◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Mullen
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: Chris Loggins
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937
8 p.m. Libby Starks and the Stray Dawgs
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: Derek Herndon
PINE BLUFF
◼️ Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375
5-7 p.m.: Live @5 featuring The Vibe ($5 for ASC members, $10 for nonmembers)
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: Jose Holloway, DJ Whiskey
◼️ Fassler Hall
7 p.m: Brian Nahlen
◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Pecos & The Rooftops, with The Huser Brother Band ($20-$40)
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8:30-10:30 p.m.: Eddie Haskell
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo
9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: DJ Chris Beatz
◼️ Rev Room
8:30 p.m.: Pinegrove, with Poise ($20 advance, $25 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Casey Penn
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Karla Case Band ($5)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.: Bright Wire, Grifters & Shills, Michael Hall
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena; (501) 975-9000
8 p.m.: Hank Williams, Jr., with Old Crow Medicine Show ($39.75-$149.75)
BENTONVILLE
◼️ The Momentary, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500
8 p.m.: “Paulownia” (a musical art lecture on landscapes) by James Harrison Monaco ($20; $15 members, $10 students)
CABOT
◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stagefright
◼️ Hardrider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-0444
8 p.m.: Sychosys, with Eddie & The Defiantz
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: The Joseph Logue Band
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8-10 p.m.: Clayton Nichols
◼️ King’s Live Music
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Perry Mason Project ($5)
◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Arkansas Brothers
◼️ Taylor’s Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322
7:30-10:30 p.m.: R@ndom
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: One Way Road Band
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD
7 p.m.: Dillan Cate
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ @ Primetime, Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Big Chill
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455
10 p.m.-5 a.m.: Jimmy Lewis & Eight Second Ride
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m. Hoobastank and Saliva ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48” tall and those 55 and over)
◼️ Event Center at Oaklawn
8 p.m.: Clint Black (sold out)
◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: GMG Band
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill
8 p.m.: Rusty Roosters
MOUNT IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org
7 p.m.: Rough and Ready
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery
7-9 p.m.: Kattie Laney Project
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave.; (870) 269-3851
7-9 p.m.: Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy & The Old Time Players
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ’s Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887
8 p.m.: Port City Blues Society presents LaLa Craig & Element 88
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale
◼️ White Water Tavern
4 p.m.: Blues House Party with the White Water All-Stars (free)
BENTONVILLE
◼️ The Momentary
1-8 p.m.: “Paulownia” (a musical art lecture on landscapes) by James Harrison Monaco ($20, $10 students)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640
7-10 p.m.: Jason Flores
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ’s Grill
7 p.m.: Jay Hancock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint Theater and Coffeehouse, 301 Main St., #102; (501) 372-0210; jazzatthejoint.org
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Peter Bernstein, with the Ted Ludwig Trio ($30)
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill
7 p.m.: Nick Flora
FORT SMITH
◼️ 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave.; (479) 434-4343
7 p.m.: Jonathan Karrant
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
6:30 p.m.: Wiz Khalifa & Logic, with 24kGoldn, DRAMA, Fedd the God & C Dot Castro ($29.50-$139.50)
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8 p.m.: Saint Cecilia
◼️ Vino’s Brewpub
7-11 p.m.: Kroze, with Turquoise Tiger, A Civil Servant
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’S Grill
8 p.m.: Seven Hollows
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
7 p.m.: One Republic, with NEEDTOBREATHE ($36-$184.50)
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
6 p.m.: Halestorm, with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar ($35-$79.50)
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ The Chicks perform, along with Patty Griffin, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Walmart Amp in Rogers, and tickets, from $39 to $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices and at (479) 443-5600.
◼️ Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Momentary in Bentonville, and tickets, $20 students, $64 general admission or $150 premium, are on sale at tinyurl.com/mphvk9zb (479) 367-7500.
