LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Karrant returns to Fort Smith, Khalifa in Rogers

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Rodge Arnold

◼️ First Thursday, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 960-9777

5:30-8 p.m.: Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Yuni Wa presents Summer’s End, with Yung Envy, OG IRA J, Dadamaan, Sinclaire, Johnny Vine, Tan the Terrible, Quh, Daband Chief, Iniki and Marlie the Prototype ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9p.m.: Raising Grey

CABOT

◼️ Fire & Stone, 2541 W. Main St.; (501) 843-3337

6:30 p.m.: Steve Boyster

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Brooks Walthall

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Trey Johnson

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

4 p.m.: 25th anniversary party, 7-11 p.m.: Jam session with OG Crew

◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Rolando’s, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; amptickets.com

7 p.m.: Dierks Bentley, with Ashley McBryde, Travis Denning & DJ Aydamn ($40-$119.50)

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Cafe Patio, 2 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-7:30 p.m.: Maggie Thorn

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft West WXYX Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

8-11 p.m.: Brian Ramsey

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Jacques Courtney, DJ Kramer

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Jukebox Jake and the Lunchables

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Clayton Nichols

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective, celebrating the music of Maxwell and Sade (featuring Tawanna Campbell-Berry, Bijoux and Roosevelt Harris) $15 advance; $20 reserved

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Andy Tanis

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Amie Bishop & The Slingerz ($10 reserved; $8 SRO in advance, or $10 SRO at the door)

◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

8 p.m.: Kroze, Turquoise Tiger, A Civil Servant

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

7 p.m.: Jazz Night: Art Porter Players Jam Session (free)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

8 p.m.: Deepwood Mac (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)

◼️ St. Joseph Center — Farm Stand, 6800 Camp Robinson Road; (501) 482-1908

5-8 p.m.: The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band

◼️ Ton’s Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive; (501) 851-9987

7-11 p.m.: Steve Krump Band

MAUMELLE

◼️ Venue at Westwind, 7318 Windsong Drive; (501) 804-3211

9 p.m.: Brae Leni and Band ($50)

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Huckleberry Jam Band with Rich McKinney

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing — First Friday

7 p.m.: The Kyle Thompson Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

7-10 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Darren Berry ($5)

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Josh Stewart

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Motel Poets Series: An Evening with Erin Enderlin & Chris Canterbury ($12-$15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Adair Park, 358 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6871

6-8:30 p.m.: The Garrett Sisters

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Mullen

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Chris Loggins

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Libby Starks and the Stray Dawgs

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Derek Herndon

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375

5-7 p.m.: Live @5 featuring The Vibe ($5 for ASC members, $10 for nonmembers)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Jose Holloway, DJ Whiskey

◼️ Fassler Hall

7 p.m: Brian Nahlen

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Pecos & The Rooftops, with The Huser Brother Band ($20-$40)

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Eddie Haskell

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: DJ Chris Beatz

◼️ Rev Room

8:30 p.m.: Pinegrove, with Poise ($20 advance, $25 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Casey Penn

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Karla Case Band ($5)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Bright Wire, Grifters & Shills, Michael Hall

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena; (501) 975-9000

8 p.m.: Hank Williams, Jr., with Old Crow Medicine Show ($39.75-$149.75)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500

8 p.m.: “Paulownia” (a musical art lecture on landscapes) by James Harrison Monaco ($20; $15 members, $10 students)

CABOT

◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Stagefright

◼️ Hardrider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-0444

8 p.m.: Sychosys, with Eddie & The Defiantz

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: The Joseph Logue Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8-10 p.m.: Clayton Nichols

◼️ King’s Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Perry Mason Project ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Arkansas Brothers

◼️ Taylor’s Made Cafe, 283 Arkansas 365; (501) 470-3322

7:30-10:30 p.m.: R@ndom

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: One Way Road Band

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7 p.m.: Dillan Cate

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ @ Primetime, Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill, 1010 E. Grand Ave.; (501) 624-5455

10 p.m.-5 a.m.: Jimmy Lewis & Eight Second Ride

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m. Hoobastank and Saliva ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48” tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ Event Center at Oaklawn

8 p.m.: Clint Black (sold out)

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: GMG Band

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Rusty Roosters

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: Rough and Ready

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Kattie Laney Project

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave.; (870) 269-3851

7-9 p.m.: Fiddlin’ Banjo Billy & The Old Time Players

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ’s Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887

8 p.m.: Port City Blues Society presents LaLa Craig & Element 88

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Jason Lee Hale

◼️ White Water Tavern

4 p.m.: Blues House Party with the White Water All-Stars (free)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary

1-8 p.m.: “Paulownia” (a musical art lecture on landscapes) by James Harrison Monaco ($20, $10 students)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo’s Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640

7-10 p.m.: Jason Flores

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater and Coffeehouse, 301 Main St., #102; (501) 372-0210; jazzatthejoint.org

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Peter Bernstein, with the Ted Ludwig Trio ($30)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

7 p.m.: Nick Flora

FORT SMITH

◼️ 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave.; (479) 434-4343

7 p.m.: Jonathan Karrant

The Walmart AMP in Rogers is the place to be Monday for a big show featuring Wiz Khalifa (pictured) & Logic, with 24kGoldn and others. It all starts at 6:30 p.m. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jason Landis)

Jason Landis ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

6:30 p.m.: Wiz Khalifa & Logic, with 24kGoldn, DRAMA, Fedd the God & C Dot Castro ($29.50-$139.50)

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8 p.m.: Saint Cecilia

◼️ Vino’s Brewpub

7-11 p.m.: Kroze, with Turquoise Tiger, A Civil Servant

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’S Grill

8 p.m.: Seven Hollows

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

7 p.m.: One Republic, with NEEDTOBREATHE ($36-$184.50)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

6 p.m.: Halestorm, with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar ($35-$79.50)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ The Chicks perform, along with Patty Griffin, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Walmart Amp in Rogers, and tickets, from $39 to $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices and at (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Momentary in Bentonville, and tickets, $20 students, $64 general admission or $150 premium, are on sale at tinyurl.com/mphvk9zb (479) 367-7500.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue’s information before midnight on Mondays to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com