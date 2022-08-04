Mallett draws statewide notice as White Hall head coach

The beginning of the Ryan Mallett era in White Hall High School football is still resonating across the state.

As an example, a northwest Arkansas television crew that also supplies sports coverage to a Little Rock station is spending four days following the former University of Arkansas and NFL quarterback on his first week of preseason camp as a head coach.

It was just 12 seasons ago that Mallett followed up a bowl victory with a 10-win campaign, earning a place among history's most celebrated Razorbacks.

The added attention on Mallett's Bulldogs is a proverbial cherry on top for a team coming off its first state championship game since 1987, just before Mallett himself was born.

"I'm just trying to get our program out there and get our kids seen, do anything we can to help them get to school," said the 34-year-old, who backed up Tom Brady in New England and was a starter with the Houston Texans.

Not only has Mallett kept the spotlight on White Hall, one of his favorite targets in Fayetteville has joined his staff.

Jarius Wright, a Warren alumnus who followed an All-Southeastern Conference career with eight seasons in the NFL, is coaching the Bulldogs' wide receivers.

"Me and Ryan have been friends for a long time," Wright said. "For Ryan to get this job, which is so close to me, we talked about a lot of stuff because I actually decided to go into coaching. It's actually worked out perfectly. It's kind of in my neck of the woods. My dad is originally from here in Pine Bluff, and I grew up 45 miles south of here in Warren, so this is right up my alley."

Wright worked with the Bulldogs for two days during the spring strictly as a volunteer before being hired full-time by the White Hall School District.

The former Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers wideout will teach physical education.

With the attention comes the challenge of remaining among Class 5A's elite despite losing 28 seniors. The Bulldogs seem to embrace it, showing Mallett improvement from the first day of camp.

"The first day, I don't think we came out with the mental intensity or the focus, but [Tuesday] after pictures, it was hotter today. The offense looked really good, and the defense toward the end got a little tired, but that's part of camp," Mallett said.

The players were treated to cooler temperatures to start camp after a month-long drought, but the bright White Hall sun kicked the mercury back into the mid-90s.

"We've been handling the heat all right," senior wideout and cornerback Ben Redix said. "We don't have a choice."

Mallett, who was hired at White Hall in February after two years as Mountain Home defensive coordinator, said he has an idea of who would make up his first two-deep roster before the Bulldogs visit Stuttgart for a scrimmage Aug. 17.

"But we'll see when the pads come on," he said. "That's when you see who wants to play, who wants to have contact, who wants to be physical. Out of 22, we probably have six we know who's going to be there."

The lineup has shuffled just because of attendance, Mallett said, noting some players have not yet come back from vacation.

"That's kind of a pet-peeve of mine," he said. "I never missed a practice ever, unless because I was hurt."

Wright reported his young receiving corps is coming along, but slowly. Redix likely will be chalked into one of the starting slots in an effort to keep up the air attack established by a deep senior class last year.

Then again, he may snag some passes on defense.

"Personally, I prefer to hit somebody," he said.

Former University of Arkansas and NFL wide receiver Jarius Wright works with a White Hall High School receiver on a blocking drill Tuesday at Bulldog Stadium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

