Motor sports schedules

NASCAR

Cup Series Schedule

SUNDAY FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

AUG. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

AUG. 21 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

AUG. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Playoffs

Round of 16

SEPT. 4 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

SEPT. 11 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

SEPT. 17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Round of 12

SEPT. 25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth

OCT. 2 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

OCT. 9 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Round of 8

OCT. 16 South Point 400, Las Vegas

OCT. 23 Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

OCT. 30 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Championship 4

NOV. 6 Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

Xfinity Series Schedule

SATURDAY New Holland 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

AUG. 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

AUG. 26 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona Beach, Fla.

SEPT. 3 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

SEPT. 10 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

SEPT. 16 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

SEPT. 24 Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth

OCT. 1 Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.

OCT. 8 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

OCT. 15 Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

OCT. 22 Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

OCT. 29 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

NOV. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

Truck Series Schedule

AUG. 13 Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation, Richmond, Va.

SEPT. 9 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

SEPT. 15 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.

OCT. 1 Talladega 250, Talladega, Ala.

OCT. 22 Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

NOV. 4 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

IndyCar

IndyCar Series Schedule

SUNDAY Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

AUG. 20 Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

SEPT. 4 Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

SEPT. 11 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Formula One

Formula One Schedule

AUG. 28 Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.

SEPT. 4 Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

SEPT. 11 Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

OCT. 2 Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City.

OCT. 9 Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

OCT. 23 United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

OCT. 30 Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

NOV. 13 Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo.

NOV. 20 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.