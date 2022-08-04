Museum names first director

BENTONVILLE -- Rebekah Lopez-Farrer has been named the first executive director of the Bentonville History Museum.

Lopez-Farrer joins the museum after three years at the University of Arkansas working for the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and then the Bentonville Collaborative, the university's education and research presence in Bentonville.

Lopez-Farrer, 27, worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America prior to the university jobs.

She has a bachelor of arts in history, a bachelor of arts in anthropology and a minor in international relations from the University of Arkansas. She is pursuing a master of science in operations management.

Lopez-Farrer said she was honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as executive director.

"Rebekah will mold the museum's focus from the ground up, focusing on all aspects of the museum -- exhibits, programming, coordinating events and community engagement," said Leah Whitehead, museum board president. "As well as establishing the emerging museum, she will inspire broad-based financial support, oversee operations and develop staffing. She will work with the community to create a museum that will engage the community and enhance the town of Bentonville."

The operating budget will be set by the executive director and board and will be paid for by the public and community through donations and membership, as well as programming and events, Whitehead said.

"Our mission at the Bentonville History Museum is to preserve the past for the future through collection, display and education," said Lopez-Farrer. "It is my goal to ensure everyone that comes into our space feels welcomed and represented through our collective history."

Compensation is set at $85,000 a year and is subject to a two-year contract. The first two years of the salary are being paid by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, Whitehead said.

Lopez-Farrer lives in Rogers with her husband and son. She is a River Valley native. The family moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2017 after living in Texas, Lopez-Farrer said.

The free museum will be in the 2,026-square-foot historic train depot across from the public library on Main Street, Whitehead said. The museum is leasing the space from the city for $100 a year, an action approved by the City Council last year.

A soft opening is planned for Sept. 1.