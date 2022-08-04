



• Producer Janet Yang has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group's board of governors announced this week, making her the first Asian American to lead the academy. Yang, the 66-year-old producer of "The Joy Luck Club" and "The People vs. Larry Flynt," becomes the fourth woman to lead the organization behind the Oscars. Elected by the academy's 54-member board, Yang succeeds President David Rubin, a veteran casting director who is stepping down after three years because of term limits. Yang will be tasked with helping shepherd the academy through the film industry's evolution and with stabilizing the Academy Awards, which have been beset by scandal and declining ratings. The Queens, N.Y.-born Yang, a daughter of Chinese immigrants, has long been a significant figure in Hollywood's Asian American community. She has been on the academy's board of governors since 2019 as one of three governors-at-large who were added following the #OscarsSoWhite scandal. An executive producer of the 2020 Oscar-nominated animated film "Over the Moon," Yang is just the second person of color to be the academy's president, following Cheryl Boone Isaacs. She also co-chairs the academy's Asian Affinity Group. After several years of declining ratings, March's Oscar broadcast -- marred by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock -- drew a larger audience than last year′s show, but its 16.6 million viewers was still the second-smallest total on record.

• Rapper Mystikal was jailed in Louisiana, accused of rape more than a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept him jailed for 18 months elsewhere in the state. Michael "Mystikal" Tyler was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse battery, Sheriff Bobby Webre of Ascension Parish said in a Facebook post Monday. The 51-year-old hip-hop star is being held without bond on 10 charges, according to the sheriff's office. Webre said deputies were called to a hospital just before midnight Sunday about a sexual assault and interviewed the victim, who had minor injuries. "Through further investigation, Michael 'Mystikal' Tyler was identified as a suspect," the sheriff's statement said. The charges include first-degree rape, simple robbery, false imprisonment, simple criminal damage to property and possession of amphetamines. In 2003, Tyler pleaded guilty to sexual battery and served six years in prison. In April 2021, he said his past had put him in a "horrible fraternity," but he was ready to move on. Mystikal's 2000 hit "Shake (It Fast)" peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2000 album "Let's Get Ready" went multi-platinum.

FILE - In this Sunday, June 1, 2014, photo, Janet Yang arrives at the Huading Film Awards held at the Ricardo Montalban Theater, in Los Angeles. Producer Yang was elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group’s board of governors announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Yang, the 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” becomes the first Asian-American and fourth woman to lead the organization behind the Oscars. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)







Mystikal poses for a portrait on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)





