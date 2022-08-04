NATURALS 6, DRILLERS 4

Northwest Arkansas scored all six of its runs in the bottom of the third inning, then hung on to edge Tulsa at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale on Wednesday night.

Northwest Arkansas put its first two men on base in the home half of the third -- one on an error and another on a single -- before Tyler Gentry cracked open the scoring with a three-run home run to right-center field. Logan Porter added on with an RBI single and C.J. Alexander kept the rally going, following Porter with a two-run home run that made it 6-0 Naturals.

The Drillers clawed back, scoring two runs apiece in the fifth and eighth innings before bringing the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth. But after striking out two Tulsa hitters earlier in the inning, Jonah Dipoto induced a game-ending flyout.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette